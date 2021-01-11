Capitol Notes: Wisconsin Congress Members Weigh In On Trump Impeachment After Riot At U.S. Capitol

By 1 hour ago
  • Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on Jan. 6 in Washington, DC.
    Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on Jan. 6 in Washington, DC.
    Samuel Corum / Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she’ll introduce articles of impeachment this week against Republican President Donald Trump, for encouraging his supporters to conduct a “big” and “wild” protest at the US Capitol.

It grew into a riot, which ultimately resulted in five deaths.

The insurrection happened after Trump led thousands of supporters, who had gathered at a rally he held in Washington last week, to try to get Congress to overturn certified presidential election results from states. Congress went on to uphold the victory of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, in its joint session.

In this week’s Capitol Notes conversation, Marti Mikkelson asked JR Ross of wispolitics.com, what Wisconsin’s congressional delegation is saying about impeachment.

Tags: 
WUWM
WUWM News
insurrection

Related Content

Capitol Notes: A Look Ahead At The Top Political Stories For Wisconsin In 2021

By Jan 4, 2021
PROMESAARTSTUDIO / FOTOLIA

In this week’s Capitol Notes conversation, we look ahead to the political stories that will likely top the headlines in 2021. 

Wisconsin's Congressional Delegation, Present And Past, Weighs In On Insurrection At U.S. Capitol

By Jan 7, 2021
Win McNamee / Getty Images

The mob of Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday brought out strong reactions from across the world. Part of that reaction came from current and past members of Wisconsin's Congressional delegation.

Rep. Ron Kind (D - LaCrosse) held an online news conference from his Capitol Hill office.

"I'm here, I'm working, I'm not ceding any ground to anyone. I refuse to surrender the United States Capitol to anyone,” he said.

Milwaukee Marchers Speak Out Against Capitol Break-In

By 4 hours ago
Emily Files / WUWM

Some Wisconsin residents are speaking out against the supporters of President Donald Trump who rioted at the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday. The extremists interrupted the certification of the presidential election. Five people died as a result of the chaos.

In Milwaukee Sunday, a group of about 50 people gathered for what they called a “rally against the far right.”

In Wake Of Capitol Attack, House Begins Moves To Impeach Trump — Again

By 7 hours ago

Updated 12:20 p.m. ET

With just nine days left before President Trump's term comes to an end, the House of Representatives is forging ahead with plans to try to remove the president from office following his role in his supporters' violent attack on the U.S. Capitol last week.