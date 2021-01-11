Capitol Notes: Wisconsin Congress Members Weigh In On Trump Impeachment After Riot At U.S. Capitol

WUWM's Marti Mikkelson speaks with JR Ross of wispolitics.com in this week's Capitol Notes conversation.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she’ll introduce articles of impeachment this week against Republican President Donald Trump, for encouraging his supporters to conduct a “big” and “wild” protest at the US Capitol.

It grew into a riot, which ultimately resulted in five deaths.

The insurrection happened after Trump led thousands of supporters, who had gathered at a rally he held in Washington last week, to try to get Congress to overturn certified presidential election results from states. Congress went on to uphold the victory of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, in its joint session.

In this week’s Capitol Notes conversation, Marti Mikkelson asked JR Ross of wispolitics.com, what Wisconsin’s congressional delegation is saying about impeachment.