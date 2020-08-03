Capitol Notes: Wisconsin Senate Has The Votes To End Statewide Mask Mandate, But Does The Assembly?

WUWM's Marti Mikkelson speaks with JR Ross of wispolitics.com in this week's "Capitol Notes" conversation.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide mask requirement took effect over the weekend as coronavirus cases continue to rise in Wisconsin — and Republicans who control the Legislature are threatening to block it. Evers declared a public health emergency in order to issue the mandate, which applies to anyone over 4 for all indoor spaces except a person’s home. It also applies to bars and restaurants with outdoor seating areas.

State law gives the Legislature the authority to strike down the order, and GOP Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says he has the votes in his chamber to do so. The Assembly would also have to act, but Speaker Robin Vos has not indicated whether he would call his members into session.

In this week’s Capitol Notes conversation, Marti Mikkelson asked JR Ross of wispolitics.com what happens next?