Capitol Notes: Wisconsin's Mask Mandate Is Safe For Now

By 1 hour ago
  • Marti Mikkelson and JR Ross talk about the Wisconsin Assembly's decision not to vote on repealing the state's mask mandate.
    PROMESAARTSTUDIO / FOTOLIA

Last week saw a lot of activity in the Republican-controlled state Legislature. In a surprising turn of events, lawmakers did not repeal Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide mask mandate. The Senate supported a resolution earlier in the week to eliminate the mask order, but then it ran into roadblocks in the Assembly. The Legislative Fiscal Bureau issued a memo, reminding lawmakers that Wisconsin could lose $49 million a month in federal food stamp money if it repeals the mask order. 

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says the item is on hold for the time being — but his chamber could again take up repeal this week. In today’s Capitol Notes conversation, Marti Mikkelson asks JR Ross of wispolitics.com to recap the developments.

