Chancellor's Report: UWM's Spring 2021 Term And Positive Change Coming From The Coronavirus Pandemic

WUWM General Manager John Hess speaks with UWM Chancellor Mark Mone.
On today's Chancellor's Report we'll take a look at UWM's spring 2021 term and how UWM is leading positive change out of the coronavirus pandemic. UWM's Chancellor Mark Mone discusses opportunities awaiting the university in 2021 and beyond.
On today’s Chancellor’s Report we take a look at what UWM is doing to eliminate the higher education equality gap. Our guests will discuss UWM’s Moon Shot for Equity program and the role that the Higher Education Regional Alliance in Milwaukee works with the Moon Shot program. Our guests today are UW-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone, MATC President Vicki Martin and Georgia State University Senior Vice President for Enrollment and Student Success Tim Renik.
If you open up your cell phone or iPad you will find lithium-ion batteries powering the units. The same goes for electric vehicles you see on the road. The lithium-ion batteries work far better than the standard nickel-cadmium batteries and the inventors of the lithium-Ion units won the Nobel Prize in chemistry for their discovery. But there are still limitations on how well the lithium-ion batteries perform. Now two UWM scientists have created a material that may dramatically increase the energy storage capacity of the batteries. And they have raised more than a million dollars and star
As a top tier research university faculty at UWM are engaged in groundbreaking discoveries every day. We feature many of their stories on this program each week. But the impact of that research goes far beyond the confines of the campus.
This week the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump for the second time. The historic event followed the tragedy in the U.S. Capitol last week when groups of Trump supporters staged an insurrection — storming the symbol of American democracy in an unsuccessful attempt to stop Congress from certifying the election of Joe Biden as president. Today thousands of national guardsmen are stationed in and around the U.S. Capitol, bracing themselves for potentially more violent demonstrations when Biden is inaugurated on Wednesday.