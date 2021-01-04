Charlie Berens' New Album 'Unthawed' Finds The Beauty In The Unique Customs Of Wisconsin

By & 3 hours ago
  • Charlie Berens (left) and his musical partner Adam Greuel (right) introduced their new album "Unthawed" last November on Berens' YouTube channel.
    Charlie Berens (left) and his musical partner Adam Greuel (right) introduced their new album "Unthawed" last November on Berens' YouTube channel.
    Screenshot / Charlie Berens / YouTube

You may know him as the host of the comedy news show the Manitowoc Minute, but Milwaukeean Charlie Berens is much more than that. His work as a comedian has made him a major exporter of Wisconsin culture and his new album “Unthawed” takes that work a step farther. Songs like, “Supper Club Shuffle,” and “Ope Nope,” celebrate the unique cultural customs that have come to define Wisconsin life. 

Berens explains that he’s able to come up with so much material about Wisconsin because the state prides itself on not taking anything too seriously.

“You really see that a lot with the Packers. We’re the only team in the NFL whose fans consistently wear a wedge of cheese on their head and that wedge of cheese can also be worn to a funeral and that’s seen as a sign of respect,” he says.

That embrace for him is also a sign that people in Wisconsin have a lot of love for their state that not every other state has.

“Unthawed” continues that trend of embracing all things Wisconsin and is a collaboration with venerated Wisconsin folk musician Adam Greuel — which may be how it ended up on Billboard’s Top Bluegrass Albums. An accomplishment that Berens never expected.

He hopes in the end that people can take away the fact that this album was made in the spirit of Midwest nice and that despite negativity and division, a love for the customs of Wisconsin can bring more people together.  

Tags: 
Lake Effect
WUWM
music
comedy
Wisconsin culture

Related Content

Virtual Art Experiences Reach More Wisconsinites But Aren't As Lucrative For Artists

By & 3 hours ago
olsima / stock.adobe.com

While many businesses have adapted to a new normal during the pandemic, arts and music venues have continued to struggle.

Many performing artists count on a packed audience to make ends meet. The pandemic halted all of that and artists have had to pivot to more virtual, and often less lucrative experiences. 

Patrick Rath is the President and CEO of the United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF). He says despite the decrease in revenue, artists all over Wisconsin are still working and many are bringing art virtually to people that would have never had access before the pandemic.

Milwaukee Music Roundup: Adoptahighway, Hot Science, Bobby Tylenol, Victor DeLorenzo

By & Nov 30, 2020
Adoptahighway, Hot Science, Bobby Tylenol, Victor DeLorenzo

Although there haven’t been many live shows since the pandemic hit the United States in March, Milwaukee bands have somehow found a way to release new music. That’s been great for Matt Wild, who every month releases a nearly exhaustive list of new music from local musicians.

Wild is one of the co-founders of Milwaukee Record, which describes itself as an online source for music, culture, and gentle sarcasm. He joins Lake Effect each month to share a sample of what he’s been listening to.

Late Journalist Meg Jones Remembered For Her Love Of Wisconsin

By & & Bonnie North 3 hours ago
Meg Jones / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Meg Jones, long time Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter and Milwaukee writer, died on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2020 at the age of 58.

Marcus Center President Hopes More Diverse Content Will Bring More Diverse Audiences To The Theater

By & 3 hours ago
ED BIERMAN / FLICKR

Marches and protests for the Black Lives Matter movement have sparked conversations about race in America from our personal lives to the workplace.

Here in Milwaukee, the Marcus Performing Arts Center is working to further advance racial equity in the performing arts on and off the stage. President and CEO Kendra Whitlock Ingram is the first female and person of color to lead the organization. She says that work needs to center around a theme of accountability.