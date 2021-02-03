City Of Milwaukee ‘Cautiously’ Relaxes Some Gathering Limits

By 3 hours ago
  • A sign in downtown Milwaukee encourages people to social distance.
    A sign in downtown Milwaukee encourages people to social distance.
    Lauren Sigfusson / WUWM

The City of Milwaukee is relaxing some parts of its coronavirus health order, as infection rates decline. The new health order goes into effect Friday. It allows gatherings of up to 250 people, with masking and social distancing. The past order restricted gatherings to just 25 people.

The city is also removing COVID-19 testing requirements for sports teams, and allowing a limited number of spectators at sporting events.

In a news briefing Tuesday, interim Health Commissioner Marlaina Jackson said the city is taking a cautious approach to scaling back restrictions as COVID numbers improve.

“Please know that while these changes are loosening up, if you will, we look at our gating criteria every week to make sure our trends are going in the right direction,” Jackson said. “And we are making these decisions very cautiously, very aware, and very purposeful, that at any time, our gating criteria — which right now are very positive — could change.”

Last week, Milwaukee’s average COVID positivity rate was 8%, and there was no significant upward or downward trend in case numbers.

Jackson responded to news that the Milwaukee Bucks are planning for 25% percent fan capacity at Fiserv Forum.

“The Bucks and Milwaukee Health Department have been meeting regularly to talk about their plan — they have submitted a plan to the Milwaukee Health Department,” Jackson said. “So we are working with them to do our best to make sure we have some fans at some point moving forward.”

As Milwaukee gradually relaxes restrictions, health officials are keeping an eye out for more contagious coronavirus strains.

“It is foreseeable that if we allow these new strains, particularly the ones from South Africa and Brazil, to take hold among a large portion of our population, we could see a significant spike in disease — potentially far greater than we’ve seen yet — due to the variants’ transmissibility as well as its ability to evade previous immunity,” said Dr. Ben Weston, Director of Medical Services for the Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management.

Weston said these new strains make COVID vaccination even more urgent. But right now, Wisconsin’s immunization efforts are hamstrung by limited vaccine supply.

Tags: 
WUWM News
WUWM
Coronavirus

Related Content

Vaccinations Of Registered Seniors Begin At Wisconsin Center, Amid Questions

By 23 hours ago
Chuck Quirmbach / WUWM

Efforts to immunize people 65 and older against COVID-19 are stepping up this week in Wisconsin. Tuesday, the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee will hold a second day of vaccinating hundreds of seniors who have appointments.

But a city health official says they've had to take steps to prevent other people from unfairly coming in, and he says, questions about vaccine supply continue to inject uncertainty into the process. 

Communities Seek Ways To Get The Correct COVID-19 Vaccination Information Out To Public

By Feb 1, 2021
Joe Raedle / Getty Images

There’s been a lot of confusion over exactly who can currently get the COVID-19 vaccine and when. Nearly a year into the pandemic, a lot of people are ready to get the vaccine as a means of returning to a normal life — whatever that means.  

But due to limited availability, the government is prioritizing the roll-out.

What’s clear is that being part of the eligible group doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll move up in line, at least not right away.

“There’s a big difference between vaccine eligibility and availability," Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley says.

Wisconsin Assembly Cancels Vote On Repeal Of Mask Mandate

By & & Scott Bauer & Todd Richmond Jan 28, 2021
ANDY MANIS / Getty Images

Updated 4:08 p.m. CST

Wisconsin's Republican-controlled Assembly on Thursday abruptly canceled a vote to repeal Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ mask mandate in the face of broad criticism from the state's health, school and business leaders and out of concern it would jeopardize more than $49 million a month in federal aid.

Speaker Robin Vos said the Assembly was “hitting the pause button" and could return as soon as next week to repeal the mask ban. In the meantime, Vos said he wanted to be sure that the move could be made without losing the federal money.

What's Going On With All These Coronavirus Variants? An Illustrated Guide

By & Meredith Rizzo Feb 2, 2021

OK. So what in the heck is going on with all these variants? Why is everyone so worried? And how do they work?

To answer these questions, let's go back in time to January 2020, when we were all blissfully going about our lives, eating in restaurants, cramming into elevators at work and dancing at house parties on the weekends.

Back then, the coronavirus looked a bit like this (well, not really, but if it was made of Legos, it would look like this).

The virus is basically a ball with little "spikes" on the surface poking out.