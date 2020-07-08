Coronavirus Surge: How States Are Responding To A Spike In Cases

Months into the pandemic, coronavirus cases continue to spike across America. We check in around the country to see how different states are responding to this COVID-19 surge.



Luis Carrasco, editorial writer and member of the Houston Chronicle’s editorial board. (@lfcarrasco)

Dr. Celine Gounder, infectious disease specialist and epidemiologist. Clinical assistant professor at NYU’s Grossman School of Medicine. Co-host and producer of the podcasts “American Diagnosis” and “Epidemic.” (@celinegounder)

Dr. Saskia Popescu, infectious disease epidemiologist and infection preventionist. (@SaskiaPopescu)

Monica Alba, political reporter for NBC News, covering the White House and 2020 campaign. (@albamonica)



