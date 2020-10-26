As COVID-19 Cases Rise In Wisconsin, Trump Says Schools Should Open

President Trump made a campaign stop in Wisconsin late Saturday evening, marking his seventh trip to the state this year. WUWM's Angelina Mosher Salazar reports.

President Trump made a campaign stop in the key battleground state of Wisconsin late Saturday evening, marking his seventh trip to the state this year.

His visit to the conservative stronghold of Waukesha comes as the state continues to see surging COVID-19 cases. But that did not stop thousands from gathering for the outdoor rally. Some wore masks, but there was little to no regard for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended guideline of social distancing.

On the topic of COVID-19, Trump praised the treatment he received for his rapid recovery from the coronavirus.

“They gave me Regeneron and I wake up the next morning and I felt like Superman. I ripped my shirt off. 'I want to go back!' ” said Trump.

The president also talked about his son, 14-year-old Barron Trump. He credited Barron's young and strong immune system for his son's quick recovery from the virus and seemed to use it as a reason why children should go back to school.

“Young, strong immune systems, right? Go back to school. Let's go back to school. No, it's true. We tested positive and then 15 minutes later I said, 'How's he doing, doc? He's fine,' " said Trump.

In response to the Republican’s visit the Democratic Party of Wisconsin said in a statement, "Now, Trump visiting Wisconsin will only remind voters of his failed leadership and response to COVID-19, which is tearing through Wisconsin."

Both Trump’s and Joe Biden’s campaigns have been ramping up their outreach in the key battleground state ahead of Nov. 3. Some polls suggest the state will be won by slim margins, as it was in 2016.