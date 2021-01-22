COVID Conversations: Vaccination Hesitation

WUWM has been partnering with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Milwaukee PBS and the Milwaukee Public Library on an initiative called Listen MKE. Its goal: help north side residents get the information they want and need.

This Listen MKE conversation focuses on COVID-19 and we're talking about hesitancy toward the COVID-19 vaccine. As distribution continues across the country -- including here in Wisconsin -- many are anxious to get the shot, but many are not; especially in communities of color.

Hosted by WUWM’s Teran Powell and Talis Shelbourne of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Streaming Noon on Monday, January 25.

Guests include:

  • Dr. Kevin Izard, President, Cream City Medical Society
  • Dr. Patricia McManus, President/CEO, Black Health Coalition of Wisconsin
Listen MKE

Related Content

Listen MKE: Milwaukeeans Share Experiences, Challenges Of Contracting COVID-19

By Earl Arms & Arnitta Holliman Jan 14, 2021
This Listen MKE conversation focuses on COVID-19 and the devastating effect it's had on Milwaukee’s Black community. Many of the survivors face unique physical and mental health challenges.

Listen MKE: The Importance Of Mentorship

By James Causey Nov 16, 2020
The latest event focused on the need for mentorship for young Black and brown people in Milwaukee. The conversation was hosted by James Causey from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and took place last Thursday on Facebook live. 

Watch the full Listen MKE below:

Listen MKE: Exploring Why Domestic Abuse Is On The Rise Since The Pandemic Began

By & & James Causey Oct 28, 2020
WUWM is partnering with the Milwaukee Journal SentinelMilwaukee PBS and the Milwaukee Public Library on an initiative we call Listen MKE. Its goal: help Milwaukee’s north side residents get the information they want and need. More specifically, we want to better understand what's most important to people who live in these Milwaukee neighborhoods and help fill information gaps.