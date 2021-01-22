COVID Conversations: Vaccination Hesitation

WUWM has been partnering with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Milwaukee PBS and the Milwaukee Public Library on an initiative called Listen MKE. Its goal: help north side residents get the information they want and need.

This Listen MKE conversation focuses on COVID-19 and we're talking about hesitancy toward the COVID-19 vaccine. As distribution continues across the country -- including here in Wisconsin -- many are anxious to get the shot, but many are not; especially in communities of color.

Hosted by WUWM’s Teran Powell and Talis Shelbourne of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Streaming Noon on Monday, January 25.

Guests include: