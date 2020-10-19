Debate Commission To Mute Candidates' Mics At Start Of Each Segment

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced changes to the debate rules ahead of Thursday's final presidential debate.

Under the new rules, each candidate will have two minutes of uninterrupted time to speak at the beginning of each 15-minute segment of the debate. "The only candidate whose microphone will be open during these two-minute periods is the candidate who has the floor under the rules," the commission announced. After that, there will be time for discussion with both candidates' microphones open.

The commission says both campaigns have agreed to the 2-minute, uninterrupted rule.

It's an effort to allow rivals President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden more equitable time to answer questions in the final presidential debate.

The decision comes after a chaotic first presidential debate that saw significant interruptions from President Trump, the Republican nominee, and Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee.

That debate, moderated by Fox News' Chris Wallace, was widely criticized for its off-the-rails nature and lack of structure.

The final debate comes just a week and a half before the Nov. 3 general election, in which Trump and Biden will compete for the Oval Office, and hundreds of congressional seats as well as nearly a dozen governors' mansion are up for grabs.

In a statement, the Trump campaign said it was "committed to debating" Biden.

"President Trump is committed to debating Joe Biden regardless of last minute rule changes from the biased commission in their latest attempt to provide advantage to their favored candidate," the campaign said.

"This was supposed to be the foreign policy debate, so the President still looks forward to forcing Biden to answer the number one relevant question of whether he's been compromised by the Communist Party of China," the campaign continued.

Earlier in the day, the campaign released a request that the demand focus on foreign policy, as opposed to race, climate change and national security.

"We understand that Joe Biden is desperate to avoid conversations on his own foreign policy record, especially since President Trump has secured historic peace agreements among Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain," the campaign said.

