DOJ Unveils More Sweeping Cyber-Charges Against Russian Intelligence Officers

The Justice Department unsealed charges against six alleged Russian government hackers on Monday and said they were behind a rash of recent cyberattacks — from damaging Ukraine's electrical grid to interfering in France's election to spying on European investigations and more.

The men work for the Russian military intelligence agency GRU — the same agency that led Russian cyber-interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Justice Department officials said Moscow has only sustained or heightened its intensity of effort since then.

"No country has weaponized its cyber capabilities as maliciously or irresponsibly as Russia, wantonly causing unprecedented damage to pursue small tactical advantages and to satisfy fits of spite," said John C. Demers, assistant attorney general for national security. "Today the department has charged these Russian officers with conducting the most disruptive and destructive series of computer attacks ever attributed to a single group. ... No nation will recapture greatness while behaving in this way."

The defendants are charged with conspiracy to conduct computer fraud and abuse, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, damaging protected computers and aggravated identity theft in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh.

One alleged GRU cyber-operative, Anatoliy Sergeyevich Kovalev, also has been charged once before in a case under former special counsel Robert Mueller.

The consequences

The men, who are in Russia, are unlikely to see the inside of an American courtroom. But U.S. national security officials believe that preparing information about their activities with the fidelity needed to prosecute a criminal case shows U.S. adversaries how much Washington knows about what they're doing.

It also imposes some theoretical inconvenience on the defendants by making it more difficult for them to travel to a country in which they could potentially be arrested on an American warrant.

"For more than two years we have worked tirelessly to expose these Russian GRU Officers who engaged in a global campaign of hacking, disruption and destabilization, representing the most destructive and costly cyberattacks in history," said U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady of the Western District of Pennsylvania, which worked with the Pittsburgh grand jury.

"The crimes committed by Russian government officials were against real victims who suffered real harm. We have an obligation to hold accountable those who commit crimes – no matter where they reside and no matter for whom they work – in order to seek justice on behalf of these victims."

Huge breadth to alleged global hacking

The Justice Department detailed seven examples of what it called the malign work done by the six Russians charged on Monday.

First, starting in December 2015, were cyberattacks that damaged Ukraine's electrical grid. Then, in the spring of 2017 were election interference targeted at France's elections. In the summer of that same year, U.S. authorities linked the defendants to the spread of malware called NotPetya, which hurt hospitals and other targets in western Pennsylvania, putting the matter within Brady's jurisdiction.

A fourth example of cyber-mischief were months' worth of spear-phishing campaigns and other cyberattacks targeting South Koreans in connection with the 2018 Winter Olympics, and a fifth, an attack on the Olympics' opening ceremony. In the spring of 2018 the Russians allegedly attacked European and British officials investigating the nerve agent poisoning by Russian would-be assassins of Sergei Skripal and others in the United Kingdom.

Last, in the indictment unsealed Monday, is the example of a spear-phishing campaign that targeted a media company and political leaders in the European nation of Georgia, which ran into last year.

"Cybersecurity researchers have tracked the conspirators and their malicious activity using the labels 'Sandworm Team,' 'Telebots,' 'Voodoo Bear,' and 'Iron Viking,' " the Justice Department said in a statement Monday.

