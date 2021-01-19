Don Sutton, Hall Of Fame Pitcher, Dies At 75

By & BETH HARRIS 36 minutes ago
  • Hall of Famer Don Sutton is introduced at Clark Sports Center during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony on July 24, 2011 in Cooperstown, N.Y.
    Hall of Famer Don Sutton is introduced at Clark Sports Center during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony on July 24, 2011 in Cooperstown, N.Y.
    Jim McIsaac / Getty Images

Don Sutton, a Hall of Fame pitcher who was a stalwart of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ rotation spanning an era from Sandy Koufax to Fernando Valenzuela, died Tuesday. He was 75.

The Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, said Sutton died at his home in Rancho Mirage, California, after a long struggle with cancer. The Atlanta Braves, for whom Sutton was a long-time broadcaster, said he died in his sleep.

A four-time All-Star, Sutton had a career record of 324-256 and an ERA of 3.26 while pitching for the Dodgers, Houston Astros, Milwaukee Brewers, Oakland Athletics, California Angels and the Dodgers again in 1988, his final season.

Sutton’s passing comes on the heels of seven Hall of Famers dying in 2020, the most sitting members of Cooperstown to pass away in a calendar year. They were Lou Brock, Whitey Ford, Bob Gibson, Al Kaline, Joe Morgan, Phil Niekro and Tom Seaver.

Tags: 
WUWM
Milwaukee Brewers

Related Content

Milwaukee Brewers Make Playoffs With Losing Record — And At Least Some Fans Are Excited

By Sep 28, 2020
Chuck Quirmbach

The major league baseball season that’s been greatly affected by COVID-19 continues for the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Brewers lost their final game of the shortened regular season Sunday. But when two teams next to them in the standings also lost, the Brewers won the final seed in the expanded eight-team National League playoffs.

At Miller Park, the Brewers kept their team apparel store open late, and a small but consistent stream of shoppers celebrated by buying gear.

Robin Davis left with a bagful of items.

Brewers, Bucks And Packers Form Equity League To Fund Black-, Latino-Owned Startups

By Dec 16, 2020

Three Wisconsin sports teams and Microsoft are pledging to invest in startup companies owned by Black and Latino people across the state and nation.

The Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and Green Bay Packers are calling their joint effort the Equity League. Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said the inflection point was in August, when Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey severely wounded a Black man, Jacob Blake, while trying to take Blake into custody.

Thousands Of Recorded Voices Will Cheer Milwaukee Brewers At Miller Park

By Jul 24, 2020
Chuck Quirmbach

The Milwaukee Brewers start their coronavirus-shortened 60-game baseball season Friday evening in Chicago against the Cubs. For now, there won't be any fans in the stands, either at away games or July 31, when home games start at Miller Park. 

But baseball will try to make it sound like fans are at the stadiums.

The Brewers just wrapped up a few weeks of what would normally be called spring training, except this year it was summer camp. The team webcast some of its intrasquad games at Miller Park, complete with announcers describing the action.

Brewers' Home Opener Postponed After Cardinals Employees Test Positive For Coronavirus

By & Jake Seiner Jul 31, 2020
Justin K. Aller / Getty Images

The coronavirus forced another change in Major League Baseball’s schedule, bringing the league’s total to eight teams affected in the first nine days of the season.

Friday’s game between St. Louis and Milwaukee was postponed after two Cardinals employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

The league announced the schedule change hours before the game was to be played. It said the postponement in Milwaukee is “consistent with protocols to allow enough time for additional testing and contact tracing to be conducted.”