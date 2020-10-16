'A Dysfunctional City': Wauwatosa Rally Calls For Justice For 3 Killed By Mensah, Condemns Officials

By 58 minutes ago
  • The families of Antonio Gonzalez, Jay Anderson Jr., and Alvin Cole shared the stage at the Rally for Justice thanking people for their support, telling stories of their loved ones, and demanding justice for them all.
    The families of Antonio Gonzalez, Jay Anderson Jr., and Alvin Cole shared the stage at the Rally for Justice thanking people for their support, telling stories of their loved ones, and demanding justice for them all.
    Teran Powell

The city of Wauwatosa was the backdrop for another protest on Thursday. A few hundred people gathered for the Rally for Justice in Hart Park. They’re continuing calls for justice in the cases of the two men and one teen killed by Officer Joseph Mensah – Antonio Gonzalez, Jay Anderson Jr., and Alvin Cole.

The crowd also condemned Wauwatosa’s Mayor Dennis McBride and Police Chief Barry Weber for how they've responded to protesters over the last week, including the arrests of members of Alvin Cole’s family. Protests erupted following an announcement that Mensah would not be charged with Cole’s death.   

Several organizations were involved with the event, including The People’s Revolution, Voces de la Frontera, Team Roc, and the United Black and Brown Men and Women of Kenosha.

Activist Tamika D. Mallory, co-founder of Until Freedom, was one of the speakers. She says it was the arrest of Cole’s mother, Tracy Cole, that made her team come stand with the family.

Tamika D. Mallory, the co-founder of Until Freedom, speaks during Thursday's rally.
Credit Teran Powell

She says Tracy Cole’s arrest adds insult to injury. She says it’s hard to believe authorities would want to “attack a mother rather than giving her justice.”

"They will do anything but give us justice. They'll try to give us money. They will try to talk us to death. They will lie and say that they're going to give us reform," Mallory says. "But the bottom line is when it comes to hardcore justice, there's always a fight between us and the system."

Brian Anderson, a Wauwatosa resident, also spoke. He started his speech saying, “Wauwatosa, you are what a dysfunctional city looks like.”

He criticized Mayor McBride’s leadership and police who he says “continue to use force, violence, and brutality to terrorize citizens and protesters.”

The Rally for Justice event on Thursday.
Credit Teran Powell

"He has turned over leadership of Wauwatosa to three individuals whose poor consent and advice have thrust this city into chaos and have made this city a laughingstock of this state and region," Anderson says. "Chief of Police Barry Weber, city administrator Jim Archambo, and city attorney Alan Kesner have helped turn Wauwatosa into a police state where badged and uniformed thugs use unrestrained violence to silence those who dare to speak out."

As far as the police presence in the city during nights of protest, McBride says the main priority was always people’s safety and ensuring that there wouldn’t be damage to property. He says there had also been threats of violence that law enforcement wanted to be prepared for. They did not want Wauwatosa to become another Kenosha.

Do you have a question about race in Milwaukee that you'd like WUWM's Teran Powell to explore? Submit it below.

_

Tags: 
Wauwatosa police
WUWM
WUWM News
WUWM race
Protests 2020

Related Content

Wauwatosa Leaders Didn't Want Another Kenosha, But Protesters Say The Police Force Was Too Much

By Oct 13, 2020
Scott Olson / Getty Images

Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride and Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber addressed members of the media Monday in an effort to be “totally transparent” about what’s happened in the city over the last few days. But some protesters say they’re not telling the full story.

Wauwatosa Mayor Calls On Protesters 'To Work Through The System We Have'

By Oct 12, 2020
Scott Olson / Getty Images

Protests against social injustice and violence by police have been ongoing in Wauwatosa since the summer. They've centered around suspended police Officer Joseph Mensah, who has shot and killed three people of color in the line of duty.

The cries of the community grew louder last week after Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm chose not to charge Mensah in the February fatal shooting of 17-year-old Alvin Cole.

As Wauwatosa Protests Ease, One Resident Worries About 'Heavy-Handed' Law Enforcement Response

By Oct 10, 2020
Chuck Quirmbach

More Wauwatosa residents are expressing concern about excessive law enforcement presence as a fourth night of protests related to Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah's shooting of Milwaukee teen Alvin Cole took place Saturday night.

Mother, Sisters Of Alvin Cole Arrested At Protest

By , & & Todd Richmond & Gretchen Ehlke Oct 9, 2020
Chuck Quirmbach

Updated at 4:38 p.m. CT

The mother and sisters of a Black teen who was killed by a suburban Milwaukee police officer were arrested by officers who were cracking down on protesters out after a curfew following a decision not to charge the officer.

Alvin Cole's mother, Tracy Cole, and his sisters Taleavia and Tristiana Cole were arrested Thursday night, their attorney Kimberley Motley said Friday. Motley said Tracy Cole was injured during the arrest.

Wauwatosa Police Shooting Protest Ends With Chaotic Arrest Tuesday

By Associated Press Oct 14, 2020
Chuck Quirmbach / WUWM

Police in Wauwatosa, Wis. arrested a bicyclist after a physical struggle during another night of protests over a prosecutor's decision not to charge an officer who fatally shot a Black teen in February.

Police blocked residential streets Tuesday night and redirected a caravan of cars and a small group of protesters while announcing the gathering was an unlawful assembly.