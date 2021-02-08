Evers Announces Community Vaccination Sites, State Hits 10% Of Wisconsinites With At Least One Dose

By & TODD RICHMOND 28 minutes ago
  • After a slow start, Wisconsin has now administered at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to 10% of the state, that percentage ranks 10th among all states.
    After a slow start, Wisconsin has now administered at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to 10% of the state, that percentage ranks 10th among all states.
    Seventyfour / stock.adobe.com

Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday that his administration is partnering with an international health care organization to set up community sites for COVID-19 vaccinations.

The administration will work with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare to set up six to 10 community vaccination sites, Evers’ office said in a news release. The first is scheduled to open Feb. 16 in Rock County and will be able to vaccinate up to 250 people per day, with a goal of ramping that up to 1,000 per day, it said.

The announcement didn't say precisely where the Rock County site will be located or whether it will be housed at an existing facility. It also didn't say where any of the other sites will be located or disclose the terms of the state's agreement with AMI.

It's also unclear whether the sites will follow the state's phased approach to vaccinations or allow anyone to get shots.

Evers' spokeswoman, Britt Cudaback, and state Department of Health Services spokeswoman Elizabeth Goodsitt didn't immediately respond to messages seeking further information. AMI Expeditionary Healthcare officials also didn't immediately respond to messages.

AMI Expeditionary Healthcare is based in Reston, Virginia. The organization provides medical services including single-person aid posts, mobile clinics and field hospitals to international aid groups, the private sector and government agencies in remote areas, according to its website.

The organization struck a $14.2 million contract with Bucks County, Pennsylvania, earlier this month to run up to six vaccine centers there.

Meanwhile, the Iowa County Health Department and Lands' End opened a vaccination clinic at the clothing maker's Dodgeville headquarters on Monday, the Wisconsin State Journal reported. The clinic will follow the state's phase protocols. It plans to initially vaccinate 160 people every four hours and eventually to be able to accommodate up to 1,600 people over eight hours, the company said.

Evers' administration has been struggling to get shots in arms since vaccinations began in December. Health department officials blamed the Trump administration for not supplying enough doses.

But delivery efforts have been improving. As of Sunday, 10% of Wisconsin residents had received at least one dose of vaccine, which was the 10th highest percentage of any state, according to figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state ranked 29th on Feb. 2.

The national rate for a single dose was 9.5% as of Sunday.

Tags: 
WUWM
Coronavirus
vaccine

Related Content

Milwaukee Dentist Says Stress From The Pandemic Has Lead To Teeth Grinding & Jaw Clenching

By & 51 minutes ago
Vasyl / stock.adobe.com

The coronavirus pandemic has caused new amounts of stress for everyone. That stress can lead to unhealthy sleeping habits, low energy and an increase in migraines and headaches. Another consequence of the pandemic, according to Dr. Yasser Khaled, is an increase in trips to the dentist.

Dr. Khaled is an assistant professor at the Marquette School of Dentistry and he says their practice has seen an increase in patients since the pandemic began.

Khaled says that stress can cause two major issues in the mouth — grinding and jaw clenching.

My Mother Got Vaccinated. Is It Now Safe To Visit?

By 5 hours ago

It's been more than a year since I've seen my mother. Like many families, we live a fair distance apart and the pandemic has put a stop to our visits. I was supposed to visit last April to celebrate her 90th birthday, but instead we shared a toast over the phone and tightly crossed our fingers that by summer things would be better. They weren't.

Dear Dr. Li: Chinese Netizens Confess To The Late Coronavirus Whistleblower

By Feb 7, 2021

For thousands of people, the late Dr. Li Wenliang feels very much alive. They flock to his social media page on Weibo each day to write to him:

"Hey Dr. Li, I just got a second COVID shot. It hurt a little. I miss you."

"Dr. Li, I pet a cute orange cat today! I'm happy!"

"When do you think the pandemic would be over? I long for the days without a mask."

Supreme Court Rules Against Calif., Doubles Down On Religious Rights Amid Pandemic

By Feb 6, 2021

Updated at 4:58 p.m. ET

A deeply divided Supreme Court doubled down on religious rights late Friday, ruling that California can no longer continue with a ban on indoor church services put in place to fight to the coronavirus pandemic. But the court said that the state, for now, can keep in place restrictions on singing and chanting inside.