Evers Tells Trump And Other Politicians To Require Masks At Events In Wisconsin

By 12 minutes ago
  • At a Mike Pence rally Tuesday in Waukesha, many attendees did not wear a mask the entire time.
    Chuck Quirmbach

President Donald Trump is scheduled to campaign in Janesville Saturday night. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is asking the president to require all those who attend the rally to wear a mask to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

In fact, Evers said Thursday that he wants all politicians who hold events in Wisconsin to require masks.

"Whether it's Eric Trump [a son of President Trump] or Vice President [Mike] Pence or the president himself — they have control over that crowd. They can tell them, 'If you don't wear a mask, you'll have to leave.’ That would take care of most of the concerns I have, and that of the public health experts. They are unwilling to do that obviously, or they would be doing it,” Evers told a media briefing on the coronavirus.

On President Trump's campaign website, there's no mask requirement stated for Janesville. It just says what has become campaign boilerplate this year: "By registering for this event, you understand and expressly acknowledge that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present.''

At a Pence rally Tuesday in Waukesha, attendees were encouraged to wear a mask at all times, but many did not.

The campaign of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden also has in-person events scheduled in Wisconsin this weekend, but also some drive-thru or virtual events.

The discussion about COVID-19 and campaigning comes as Wisconsin hit a new daily high in confirmed cases Thursday, 3,747. There were also 17 more deaths, bringing the state's total to 1,553. 

A state health official says the surge of coronavirus cases over the last six weeks has put Wisconsin in a “crisis,” adding that it “is going to get worse before it gets better.”

WUWM
Coronavirus
Gov. Tony Evers
President Trump
election
WUWM News

