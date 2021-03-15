Fewer Than 2,400 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Have Been Wasted In Wisconsin

By & Scott Bauer 47 minutes ago
  • As Wisconsin nears 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered, the state has only wasted 2,349 doses.
    As Wisconsin nears 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered, the state has only wasted 2,349 doses.
    James Thew / stock.adobe.com

Fewer than 2,400 doses of the precious and highly sought after coronavirus vaccine were wasted or spoiled in Wisconsin through February, with the single largest case happening when an employee did it on purpose, data provided by the state health department shows.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services provided the data Saturday at the request of The Associated Press. It shows that through February, there had been more than 1.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered and just were wasted or spoiled. That is a spoilage rate of 0.16%.

The data covers vaccinators who receive their allocation from the state, and are required to report waste or spoilage data, the state health department said. The first doses were administered in mid-December and as of Sunday nearly 23% of the state's population had received at least one dose, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Entities not required to report waste or spoiled vaccine to the state are those that receive vaccine directly from the federal government, such as the Indian Health Service, the Veterans Administration, Department of Corrections, and a pharmacy partnership program that was sending doses to certain Walgreens locations.

However, if those entities report routine non-coronavirus vaccinations to the state, their data may be included, the state health department said.

Of the total wasted in Wisconsin, roughly 20% was due to the action of one former pharmacist who pleaded guilty in February to purposefully spoiling more than 500 doses at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton, a suburb of Milwaukee.

There have been other examples where thousands of doses were wasted in Tennessee, Florida, Ohio and other states. The reasons vary from shoddy record keeping to accidentally trashing hundreds of shots.

Waste is common in global inoculation campaigns, with millions of doses of flu shots trashed each year. By one World Health Organization estimate, as many as half of vaccines in previous campaigns worldwide have been thrown away because they were mishandled, unclaimed or expired.

Waste of the COVID-19 vaccine appears to be quite small, although the U.S. government has yet to release numbers shedding insight on the extent.

In Wisconsin, Aurora Medical Center in Grafton reported the highest number of wasted doses at 522. The next highest was Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay with 191. Only three others reported more than 100 doses wasted or spoiled, while 119 vaccinators reported fewer than 10.

Also on Monday, Gov. Tony Evers announced that the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee was the state's first federally supported vaccination site. That means the Federal Emergency Management Agency will take over operation of the site starting this week.

The state was committing an additional 7,000 doses of vaccine a week for the site, Evers' office said.

Milwaukee is home to the state's largest minority population, which is at a higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, but vaccinations have lagged there compared to among white people and state averages.

“This vaccination center is an important resource for expanding and expediting vaccine availability to communities that need it the most,” said acting regional FEMA administrator Kevin Sligh in a statement.

Tags: 
WUWM
Coronavirus
vaccine

Related Content

Wisconsin Inmates Say Prisons Didn't Protect Them From COVID-19 As Infection Rates Skyrocketed

By & 4 hours ago
TRACY KING / FOTOLIA

Prisons have been hotbeds for COVID-19 outbreaks since the beginning of the pandemic. According to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC), infection rates are five times higher inside correctional facilities than in the state’s general population.

Vanessa Swales is an investigative reporter for the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism and recently wrote a story about how COVID-19 has affected Wisconsin prisons.

Wisconsin Expands COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility To Include Many Pre-Existing Conditions

By & & Scott Bauer Mar 11, 2021
Zoran Zeremski / stock.adobe.com

Updated 4:50 p.m. CST

Wisconsin is expanding coronavirus vaccine eligibility to at least 2 million more people later this month, including anyone 16 or older with common pre-existing medical conditions such as being overweight, pregnant or having high blood pressure, health officials announced Thursday.

People who don’t have pre-existing conditions that would qualify them as of March 29 or who haven’t otherwise qualified to get vaccinated yet are expected to become eligible sometime in May, the state Department of Health Services said.

France And Germany Pause Use Of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine

By Mar 14, 2021

Updated on March 15 at 12:05 p.m. ET

France, Germany, the Netherlands and Ireland have joined a number of other European nations in temporarily suspending administration of a COVID-19 vaccine made by AstraZeneca after reports of abnormal blood clotting in several people.

'Life-Changing' Stimulus Checks Begin Rolling Out

By Mar 13, 2021

When Mike Phelps moved from Detroit to western Kentucky in 2019, he brought his small business, GenDrop, with him.

GenDrop rents out generator power for concerts and music festivals. Phelps had already powered nearly 100 special events throughout Michigan, and he hoped to do the same in his new state. But when the pandemic hit, and shows were canceled all over the world, Phelps began bleeding money.