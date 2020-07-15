Floyd Family Attorneys To Announce A Civil Lawsuit Against Minneapolis And Police

Attorneys representing the family of George Floyd are preparing a civil lawsuit against "the City of Minneapolis and police officers."

Civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump, along with co-counsel Antonio Romanucci, are slated to announce the lawsuit at a Wednesday morning press conference in Minneapolis.

The move comes less than two months after Floyd died in police custody on May 25, sparking nationwide protests against racial injustice and police brutality.

All four officers accused in his death have since been fired and are facing criminal charges.

Derek Chauvin, who was captured on video kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. Thre other three former officers did not intervene during the incident — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao — and they face charges of aiding and abetting murder.

The ex-officers have a tentative trial date of March 8.

Crump said at a June 5 memorial that justice for Floyd involves more than just the prosecution of the officers involved.

"We seek a broader, more transformative justice," he said. "A more just treatment of people of color. A more just criminal justice system. Make the Constitution real for all Americans."

The Star Tribune reported that Crump has won more than 200 police brutality suits, including on the behalf of the families of Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown.

In addition to Floyd, Crump is currently also representing the families of Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

