Fresh Air Weekend: Author Tim O'Brien; Behind The Scenes Of The Capitol Insurrection

Tim O'Brien On Late-In-Life Fatherhood And The Things He Carried From Vietnam: Now 74, O'Brien didn't become a father until his late 50s. He reflects on writing, mortality and his experiences in Vietnam in the new documentary, The War and Peace of Tim O'Brien.

With All The Twists And Turns 'Behind Her Eyes,' You'll Want To Watch It Twice: Netflix's new six-part miniseries starts out as a romantic drama but quickly spins into something else entirely. If you like stories that pull the rug out from under you ... don't miss this.

Reporter's Video From Inside Senate On Jan. 6 Shows A Crowd Prepared For Violence: New Yorker writer Luke Mogelson says many of the insurrectionists he filmed at the Capitol "had no inkling that what they were doing was wrong or suspicion that it could result in any consequences."

