Friday on Lake Effect: Rwandan Genocide, Music of the Vietnam War, Shane Hennessey

Friday on Lake Effect:

We say goodbye to Bonnie North by revisiting three of her favorite segments from over the years. We start with a look back at the Rwandan genocide, what the world has learned from it, and the justice that came afterwards. Then, there was a lot that divided people during the Vietnam War, but we look at the one thing that united people: music. And Irish guitar virtuoso Shane Hennessy visits the Lake Effect performance studio.

Guest: