Lake Effect

Friday on Lake Effect: Rwandan Genocide, Music of the Vietnam War, Shane Hennessey

By Lake Effect 20 minutes ago

Friday on Lake Effect

We say goodbye to Bonnie North by revisiting three of her favorite segments from over the years. We start with a look back at the Rwandan genocide, what the world has learned from it, and the justice that came afterwards. Then, there was a lot that divided people during the Vietnam War, but we look at the one thing that united people: music. And Irish guitar virtuoso Shane Hennessy visits the Lake Effect performance studio.

  • Carine Kaneza Nantulya, Africa Advocacy Director for Human Rights Watch
  • Doug Bradley and Craig Werner, authors
  • Shane Hennessy, Irish guitarist and composer

The Legacy Of The Rwandan Genocide, A Quarter-Century Later

By Apr 23, 2019
Adam Jones, Ph.D. / Wikimedia

It has been 25 years since the genocide in Rwanda, in which the ruling Hutu majority government slaughtered as many as one million Tutsi people. By most measures, life in Rwanda is vastly different today, as a full generation has been born since the end of the civil war hostilities there.

Hey, What's That Sound? The Common Soundtrack of the Vietnam Era

By Jan 3, 2017
Doug Bradley, Craig Werner

The Vietnam War marked a turning point in American history. The war took place during a time of turbulent social change – the 1960s and early 70s saw huge strides in women’s rights and civil rights. The country also witnessed the assassinations of a president, a presidential hopeful, a civil rights icon and the killing of unarmed protestors at Kent State by National Guardsmen.

One Man Band: The Virtuosity Of Irish Guitarist Shane Hennessy

By Aug 14, 2019
Bonnie North

Hearing, and seeing, guitar virtuoso and composer Shane Hennessy is magical. It’s technique, sure. He has it in spades. But his music goes well beyond playing lots of notes fast. It's in turns lyrical, polyrhythmic, and always full of melody. Plus, the sheer joy he exudes while playing is infectious.