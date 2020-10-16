Friday on Lake Effect: US District 6 Congressional Race, Religious Vote, Haunted Milwaukee

Friday on Lake Effect:
We hear from the candidates running for Wisconsin’s sixth congressional district. Then, we look at the impact of the religious vote and the many voters who fall under that umbrella. Plus, we learn about outdoor places in the Milwaukee-area to get you in the Halloween spirit.
Guests:
- Congressman Glenn Grothman, incumbent representing Wisconsin's sixth Congressional District
- Jessica King, candidate for U.S. Representative of Wisconsin's sixth Congressional District
- Tim O’Brien, associate professor of sociology at UW-Milwaukee
- Anna Lardinois, founder of Gothic Milwaukee
- Andii, singer-songwriter