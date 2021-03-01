GOP Urges Evers To Spend Federal Aid On In-Person Schools

By 24 minutes ago
  • A group of GOP Assembly members led by budget committee Co-Chairman Mark Born held a news conference in the state Capitol to urge Evers to use more discretionary funding from the CARES Act to defray costs for in-person schools.
    A group of GOP Assembly members led by budget committee Co-Chairman Mark Born held a news conference in the state Capitol to urge Evers to use more discretionary funding from the CARES Act to defray costs for in-person schools.
    Halfpoint / stock.adobe.com

Assembly Republicans urged Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Monday to divert more federal COVID-19 relief dollars to schools offering in-person instruction.

Evers ordered schools closed in March as the pandemic was seizing the state. The governor has since allowed local school districts to decide whether to offer in-person instruction, online instruction or a hybrid model. Republicans have been pushing for a broad return to in-person classes. Last month the Legislature's powerful budget committee shifted $65.5 million in federal aid for schools that offer in-person instruction.

A group of GOP Assembly members led by budget committee Co-Chairman Mark Born held a news conference in the state Capitol to urge Evers to use more discretionary funding from the CARES Act to defray costs for in-person schools. They said those schools are racking up costs for substitute teachers, personal protective equipment and bus transportation. They argued multiple studies show children learn better in-person than virtually and school-age children make up a relatively small percentage of cases in the state.

As of Monday, children younger than nine years old made up 4.2% of the state's total infections, according to the state Department of Health Services. Children between ages 10 and 19 made up 11.6%.

Evers spokeswoman Britt Cudaback didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Tags: 
WUWM
Education
Gov. Tony Evers
Wisconsin Legislature

Related Content

Wisconsin GOP Lawmakers Approve Sending $66 Million To Schools That Open In-Person

By Feb 11, 2021
Wisconsin Eye

Wisconsin Republicans on the Joint Committee on Finance approved a plan Wednesday to reward public schools that are open in-person with about $66 million in federal aid.

Wisconsin Policy Forum President Discusses Top 5 Findings Of 2020

By Jan 19, 2021
Wrangler / stock.adobe.com

Every year the Wisconsin Policy Forum releases a top five list of their most important findings from the year.

Rob Henken is the president of the Wisconsin Policy Forum and he discusses each finding.

1. Shift to online shopping helps taxpayers but not state budget.

How Wisconsin College Students Are Making The Best Out Of A Pandemic Semester

By Becca Schimmel & Nov 9, 2020
kreus / stock.adobe.com

Starting college is a time when new connections and friendships are forged. For many freshmen, it’s also their first time living alone and navigating the world independently. But this fall semester looks a bit different for college freshmen in Wisconsin and throughout the country.

Underly, Kerr Advance In Wisconsin State Superintendent Race

By & & Scott Bauer Feb 16, 2021
Courtesy Deborah Kerr and Jill Underly

 Updated Wednesday at 11:25 a.m. CT

The race for Wisconsin State Superintendent of Public Instruction is a little less crowded, after voters narrowed a field of seven candidates down to two in Tuesday’s primary election.

Unofficial results show Jill Underly with 27.31% of the vote and Deborah Kerr with 26.49%.