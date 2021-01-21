Health Care Worker Says Getting Vaccine After Working Through COVID-19 Is A Badge Of Honor

By 1 hour ago
  • A member of staff poses with a vial of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination health center on the first day of the largest immunization program in the UK's history on Dec. 8, 2020 in Cardiff, United Kingdom.
    A member of staff poses with a vial of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination health center on the first day of the largest immunization program in the UK's history on Dec. 8, 2020 in Cardiff, United Kingdom.
    Justin Tallis / Getty Images

The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Wisconsin on Dec. 14, 2020 with the first vaccinations that afternoon.

Wisconsin is currently in phase 1a of the vaccination effort, which includes health care workers, first responders and those in long-term care facilities.

Beth Sherwood is a child life specialist at Advocate Children’s Hospital in Oak Lawn, Illinois. She shared her experience getting the vaccine.

While getting a vaccine for COVID-19 is not mandatory for her, she signed up and has already received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

“Some arm pain at the sight of injection for about a day or two and then I was pretty generally fatigued for two or three days. Slight headache day one to two but outside of that I felt pretty normal and typical after the first vaccine. After the second vaccine, I didn’t really have too may symptoms at all. I had like a minor headache and felt a little tired the second day,” she says.

After completing her vaccination, she says it felt like a badge of honor for her.

“You know I’ve worked through this since March and I put myself and my family kinda at risk in many ways of exposing myself to the virus so here we go if this is what it takes to even take a small step in kinda getting out of the virus,” says Sherwood.

She described a sense of relief throughout the hospital when the first doses of vaccines arrived.

“I’m hopeful that, that kinda of energy will kind of continue to propel the rest of our communities forward throughout everyone getting vaccinated. I know it’s taking a while but hang in there, your number will come, I promise,” she says.

Tags: 
Lake Effect
WUWM
Coronavirus
vaccine

Related Content

'I Felt Relieved And Encouraged' Says Milwaukee Health Care Worker On Getting The COVID-19 Vaccine

By Jan 19, 2021
myskin / stock.adobe.com

The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Wisconsin on Dec. 14, 2020 with the first vaccinations that afternoon.

Wisconsin is currently in phase 1a of the vaccination effort, which includes health care workers, first responders and those in long-term care facilities.

Kate is a speech therapist in an acute care medical setting. She is one of the many Wisconsin health care workers who has gotten the first dose of the vaccine.

Who Should Be Prioritized Next For Wisconsin’s COVID Vaccine? Advisory Group Makes Recommendation

By 22 hours ago
Jon Cherry / GETTY IMAGES

School employees, grocery workers, inmates and 911 operators would be included in Phase 1b of the state’s COVID vaccine distribution plan, under a recommendation a task force issued Wednesday.

Wisconsin Begins Distributing, Receiving At-Home COVID-19 Tests

By Jan 20, 2021
SOUTHWORKS / STOCK.ADOBE.COM

The state has started distributing and receiving at-home test kits for COVID-19.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services spokeswoman Traci DeSalvo says more than 12,000 kits have been ordered and more than 1,600 have been returned as of last week.

“People are ordering a kit and having it on hand for when they’re ready,” she said. “It’s a tool in your medicine cabinet so that if you do become symptomatic or have an exposure to COVID, you have a test ready to go.”

Everyone 65 And Older Next In Line For Vaccine In Wisconsin

By & & Scott Bauer Jan 19, 2021
Rido / stock.adobe.com

Updated 5:29 p.m.

Everyone over age 65 in Wisconsin will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday but it could take a couple of months to inoculate the entire group of 700,000 people, state health officials said.

The department cautioned that the speed of vaccinations depends on how much vaccine the federal government sends. Wisconsin receives about 70,000 doses of first-dose vaccine each week; at that pace, it could take two months to vaccinate the next group.