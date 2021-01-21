Health Care Worker Says Getting Vaccine After Working Through COVID-19 Is A Badge Of Honor

The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Wisconsin on Dec. 14, 2020 with the first vaccinations that afternoon.

Wisconsin is currently in phase 1a of the vaccination effort, which includes health care workers, first responders and those in long-term care facilities.

Beth Sherwood is a child life specialist at Advocate Children’s Hospital in Oak Lawn, Illinois. She shared her experience getting the vaccine.

Child Life Specialist Beth Sherwood describes her experience receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

While getting a vaccine for COVID-19 is not mandatory for her, she signed up and has already received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

“Some arm pain at the sight of injection for about a day or two and then I was pretty generally fatigued for two or three days. Slight headache day one to two but outside of that I felt pretty normal and typical after the first vaccine. After the second vaccine, I didn’t really have too may symptoms at all. I had like a minor headache and felt a little tired the second day,” she says.

After completing her vaccination, she says it felt like a badge of honor for her.

“You know I’ve worked through this since March and I put myself and my family kinda at risk in many ways of exposing myself to the virus so here we go if this is what it takes to even take a small step in kinda getting out of the virus,” says Sherwood.

She described a sense of relief throughout the hospital when the first doses of vaccines arrived.

“I’m hopeful that, that kinda of energy will kind of continue to propel the rest of our communities forward throughout everyone getting vaccinated. I know it’s taking a while but hang in there, your number will come, I promise,” she says.