How Garden Maintenance Can Help Your Garden Survive The Summer

By , & 9 minutes ago
  • Waiting to pick your tomatoes for five days after they ripen will produce the best flavor but also gives critters ample opportunity to snag a bite.
    Waiting to pick your tomatoes for five days after they ripen will produce the best flavor but also gives critters ample opportunity to snag a bite.
    Singkham / stock.adobe.com

Summer is in full swing and many of us are seeing exponential growth in our gardens. Although much of the planting is over for this year, we’re finally seeing the fruits of our labors — both literally and figuratively.

Melinda Myers is an expert in all things gardening and she joins Lake Effect every month. This month, she focuses on garden maintenance and plant management. 

As the July heat waves hit, it’s important to make sure that blooming plants are getting the right amount of water. Weeding can be an important step, Myers says, “pulling those weeds, getting them out because they compete for water nutrients with your good plants.”

Weeds aren’t the only pests that need to be dealt with in thriving gardens. Slugs may be making an appearance in your garden after a downpour. She says slugs usually come after hostas and tomato plants. Luckily, there is a simple solution.

“A shallow container with some stale beer, you want stale, you don’t want to waste the good stuff, sink it in the ground and the slugs will crawl inside,” she says.

If your plants develop holes like this cabbage, slugs are most likely the culprit.
Credit Andrei310 / stock.adobe.com

As fruits and vegetables start to ripen, you need to decide when to pick them. When it comes to tomatoes, for example, she says leaving them for five days after they ripen will give them the best taste, but this could lead to squirrels and chipmunks getting to them before you do.

A vegetable like zucchini should be picked at 6 inches to 8 inches around if you want to eat them.  If they get too big, they’ll have to be used for baking.

“When they get to be baseball bat-sized, you’re really stuck with baking with them or making them into something, cause the seeds are big, the skins are hard. And you know, one baseball bat-size zucchini can make a lot of loaves of zucchini bread,” says Myers.

Tags: 
Lake Effect
WUWM
gardening

Related Content

Deadheading Helps Keep Gardens Beautiful All Summer Long

By & Jun 29, 2020
bildlove / stock.adobe.com

The summer is in full swing and gardens are looking green. But there are always ways to make our flower beds sparkle a bit brighter. 

Every month, Lake Effect contributor Melinda Myers gives her expert tips on gardening. This month, she explains the process of deadheading flowers.

How Reshaping Lawns Can Help Prevent Flooding

By & May 27, 2020
James Steakley / Wikimedia Commons

It finally feels like spring outside, which can only mean one thing: rain. The Milwaukee area has been hit with some torrential downpours, leading to flooded yards and, even worse, flooded basements.

But there are some ways to manage water through gardening. These techniques can improve drainage in your yard and also lead water away from the foundation of your home, keeping your basement dry.

5 Gardening Activities For Kids Of All Ages

By , & Apr 23, 2020
Halfpoint / stock.adobe.com

Many of us have been cooped up in our homes as we collectively ride out the coronavirus pandemic. But the stay-at-home order doesn’t mean you need to stay inside. And for those of us living with kids, getting out in the garden can be a great way to get rid of some energy and exercise their creativity. 

Gardening expert Melinda Myers shares some gardening projects for kids of all ages:

How To Care For Your Indoor Plants During Winter

By , & Maggie Holdorf Feb 28, 2020
geshas/stock.adobe.com

Wisconsin winters are long and gray, which is why many of us choose to brighten up our homes with plants. But caring for indoor plants can be difficult — particularly in the winter when homes become drier and less hospitable to plant life.

Gardening expert Melinda Myers knows how to navigate these challenges, and also notes that caring for plants can help us cope with the day to day stressors in our lives. 