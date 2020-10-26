How Lori Cross Drove Innovation Inside Corporations By Thinking Big & Acting Small

How Did You Do That? host Kathleen Gallagher speaks with Lori Cross about what drove her career as a product intrapreneur at a number of medical technology companies.

Lori Cross dropped out of her all-girls’ high school in Michigan because there wasn’t enough physics and math to keep her challenged. Technical college was a little better, but Cross found her place at Northwestern University, where she got a degree in chemical engineering and became the first woman to play ice hockey on a men’s NCAA team.

Cross received her master’s degree in biomedical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Then, she was recruited to be a systems engineer at Baxter Edwards Laboratories, where she commercialized a series of catheter-based innovations from the research lab and completed her MBA along the way. That launched a career as a product intrapreneur at a number of well-known medical technology companies.

"[My philosophy is] that you gotta find something, a problem that’s really worth solving that gets you excited about a solution," says Cross. "Think big, act small — that's sort of my motto."

From creating one of the first video arthroscopy devices to developing an integrated SMART workstation for anesthesiologists, Cross again and again disrupted the status quo in markets ripe for a fresh approach. She’s now an adjunct professor for the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Executive MBA program, is founder and president of MindSpan Consulting, and is on the boards of several innovative companies.

Lori's tips for other entrepreneurs: