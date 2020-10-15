Related Program: 
UWM Today

How Mass Incarceration In America Is Affecting Public Attitudes Toward The Police & Court System

By 20 minutes ago

Over the past 40 years, there has been a dramatic increase in the number of inmates in America’s prisons and jails. Today more than 2 million people are imprisoned in this country — a 500% increase since 1978. There are many consequences of the mass incarceration in the United States, which has affected families and communities nationwide.

On this edition of UWM Today, we explore how the imprisonment of so many people in our country is affecting public attitudes toward the police and court system. Our guest is Tim O'Brien, associate professor of sociology and the director of undergraduate studies at UWM’s College of Letters & Science. O'Brien has recently published two major studies related to the public discourse about racial and social justice.

Tags: 
UWM Today

Related Content

Getting Older: A Chat With Ellyn Lem, Author Of 'Gray Matters'

By Sep 24, 2020

We are all getting older with every birthday we celebrate. But we don’t all age the same way. And how we approach aging affects not only us but the people around us.

On this edition of UWM Today, we talk to a UWM English professor who has just published a book about getting older and finding lessons in films, literature and works of art. Ellyn Lem’s new book is titled Gray Matters: Finding Meaning in the Stories of Later Life.

Exploring The Coronavirus' Impact On Wisconsin's Economy

By Sep 17, 2020

The toll of the COVID-19 pandemic has caused enormous pain and suffering – both in terms of the number of people infected and killed by the virus and those who have lost their jobs. It’s estimated that more than 30 million people continue to be unemployed in our country because of the effects the pandemic has had on society.

UWM Professor Discusses Race And Inequality

By Sep 10, 2020

The racial equity protests around the country sparked by the death of George Floyd have shed new light on longstanding issues of race and inequality in the United States. In Milwaukee, the protests have once again highlighted the impact of the segregationist practices that were once common in the area and that have contributed to socioeconomic inequality for people of color in the region, especially for the Black population.

Chancellor's Report: Reopening UWM Amid The COVID-19 Pandemic And Racial, Social Justice Protests

By Sep 3, 2020
Lauren Sigfusson

On today’s Chancellor’s Report, we talk with UWM Chancellor Mark Mone about UWM’s Fall 2020 semester reopening amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the racial and social justice protests taking place here in southern Wisconsin and throughout the nation.