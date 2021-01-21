Related Program: 
UWM Today

How Milwaukee Businesses And Community Organizations Are Partnering With UWM Research Efforts

By 45 minutes ago

As a top tier research university faculty at UWM are engaged in groundbreaking discoveries every day. We feature many of their stories on this program each week. But the impact of that research goes far beyond the confines of the campus. On this edition of UWM Today we are going to focus on the many ways businesses and community organizations partner with UWM researchers to develop new products and services. Coordinating those relationships between the university and industry is the job of our guest on today’s program — Jennifer Abele is the Senior Executive Director of Strategic Partnerships.  

Tags: 
UWM Today

Related Content

UWM Political Science Professor Dicusses The Political Impact Of The Attack On The Capitol

By Jan 14, 2021

This week the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump for the second time. The historic event followed the tragedy in the U.S. Capitol last week when groups of Trump supporters staged an insurrection — storming the symbol of American democracy in an unsuccessful attempt to stop Congress from certifying the election of Joe Biden as president. Today thousands of national guardsmen are stationed in and around the U.S. Capitol, bracing themselves for potentially more violent demonstrations when Biden is inaugurated on Wednesday. 

Chancellor's Report: A Conversation About Closing The Higher Education Equality Gap

By Jan 7, 2021
Screenshot

On today’s Chancellor’s Report we take a look at what UWM is doing to eliminate the higher education equality gap. Our guests will discuss UWM’s Moon Shot for Equity program and the role that the Higher Education Regional Alliance in Milwaukee works with the Moon Shot program. Our guests today are UW-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone, MATC President Vicki Martin and Georgia State University Senior Vice President for Enrollment and Student Success Tim Renik.

UWM Scientist Receives Grant To Study Giant Kelp As A Biofuel

By Dec 17, 2020

Giant kelp is usually found thousands of miles from Milwaukee. It’s known for being an incredibly fast-growing seaweed in the Pacific Ocean. But recently, scientists have learned that the kelp could be a huge source for biofuel. That’s where a UWM scientist, Filipe Alberto, comes into the picture. He is a biologist in UWM’s College of Letters and Science and has received millions of dollars in federal funding to help unlock the secret of how this amazing plant can be engineered to become an important source of energy. 

How A New Unit At UWM Is Working To Make Manufacturing More Efficient

By Dec 10, 2020

All of us know the power of the internet to connect people across the world. But there is another type of internet that is designed to optimize the way millions of machines operate. It’s called the Industrial Internet of Things. At UWM there is a new unit on campus working with dozens of companies to learn how the Internet of Things can make manufacturing more efficient and productive. The Connected Systems Institute recently opened its doors and its executive director, Mary Bunzel is our guest today.