How Milwaukee Businesses And Community Organizations Are Partnering With UWM Research Efforts

Tom Luljak talks with Senior Executive Director of Strategic Partnerships Jennifer Abele.

As a top tier research university faculty at UWM are engaged in groundbreaking discoveries every day. We feature many of their stories on this program each week. But the impact of that research goes far beyond the confines of the campus. On this edition of UWM Today we are going to focus on the many ways businesses and community organizations partner with UWM researchers to develop new products and services. Coordinating those relationships between the university and industry is the job of our guest on today’s program — Jennifer Abele is the Senior Executive Director of Strategic Partnerships.