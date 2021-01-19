'I Felt Relieved And Encouraged' Says Milwaukee Health Care Worker On Getting The COVID-19 Vaccine

Milwaukee health care worker Kate spoke about her experience getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Wisconsin on Dec. 14, 2020 with the first vaccinations that afternoon.

Wisconsin is currently in phase 1a of the vaccination effort, which includes health care workers, first responders and those in long-term care facilities.

Kate is a speech therapist in an acute care medical setting. She is one of the many Wisconsin health care workers who has gotten the first dose of the vaccine.

After getting the shot, she reported having some arm pain along with chills and body aches that went away by the next day. But for her, it was well worth it.

“Emotionally, I felt relieved and encouraged. It’s been amazing to see what a global collaboration in science and research with adequate funding can do,” she says.

Now, she’s looking forward to how the vaccination process can be expanded to all Wisconsinites who want it.

She understands that some are skeptical about the vaccine and that she had some skepticism before getting her shot but after talking with others in the medical field and doing her own research, she felt completely safe taking it.

“Words of encouragement are to trust science,” she says. “Think big picture about [the vaccine]. It’s not just about you and how COVID is affecting you personally but it’s about how it’s affecting others and everyone as a whole, so think community.”