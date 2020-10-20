Kingfish: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

Christone "Kingfish" Ingram made his Tiny Desk debut in 2018 at age 19, flashing brilliance while backing hip-hop icon Rakim. Since then, this Grammy-nominated singer and guitarist from Clarksdale, Miss., has risen to critical acclaim and packed venues across the nation. Kingfish blends Delta Blues with contemporary melodies that resonate with blues lovers new and old. Evocative of mentor and collaborator Buddy Guy's signature hammer-on technique, the 21-year-old Kingfish ferries this treasured genre of the American musical tradition to contemporary audiences. His Tiny Desk (home) concert was shot at Ground Zero Blues Club in Clarksdale with bassist Paul Rogers.

SET LIST

"Fresh Out"

"Outside of This Town

"Listen"

"Rock & Roll"

MUSICIANS

Christone "Kingfish" Ingram: vocals, guitar

Paul Rogers: bass

