Related Program: 
Lake Effect

Lake Effect Weekend: Equity & Inclusion, Black Transgender Experience, Milwaukee Art Museum

By Lake Effect 56 minutes ago

This weekend on Lake Effect:

The chairman of the City of Wauwatosa’s Equity and Inclusion Commission talks about how they are pushing for change. Then, two Black women of trans experience discuss the many inequities facing transgender people. Plus, we learn about the Milwaukee Art Museum’s plan to reopen and how the pandemic has changed their business model. 

Guests:

  • Sean Lowe, chairman of the Equity and Inclusion Commission for the City of Wauwatosa
  • Elle Halo, LGBTQ health equity advocate and board member of Diverse & Resilient; Naomi Antrell-Jones, prep services coordinator at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin
  • Brigid Globensky, senior director of education and programs at the Milwaukee Art Museum; Josh Depenbrok, public relations officer at the Milwaukee Art Museum

Related Content

Wauwatosa Equity And Inclusion Commission Seeks To Change Policing

By Jul 13, 2020
Courtesy of Sean Lowe

It’s been about a year since the city of Wauwatosa created its Equity and Inclusion Commission.

The goal of the advisory group is to advise the mayor and common council on ways to promote a positive environment for people of color who live and visit the city. In the wake of George Floyd's killing in Minneapolis, the commission is getting more attention.

To Sean Lowe, the commission's chairman, racial equity looks like reform on many levels. 

'It's A Necessity To Include Us': Black Trans Women Share Their Experiences

By Jul 15, 2020
Courtesy of Elle Halo and Naomi-Antrelle Jones

Although Black transgender people have been involved in racial and LGBTQ justice movements from their inceptions, they have not been prioritized. We are starting to see not just more trans visibility but elevation — particularly within the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

As The Milwaukee Art Museum Reopens, It Plans To Continue Virtual Programming

By & Jul 13, 2020
spiritofamerica / stock.adobe.com

For cultural institutions, like the Milwaukee Art Museum, the COVID-19 pandemic has been particularly painful. Like other groups, the museum closed its doors back in March and was forced to find alternative ways to engage with the community.

Brigid Globensky, the senior director of education and programs at the museum, says this experience has been a crash course in digitizing their work but one she thinks will ultimately make the museum stronger.