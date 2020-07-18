Lake Effect Weekend: Equity & Inclusion, Black Transgender Experience, Milwaukee Art Museum

This weekend on Lake Effect:
The chairman of the City of Wauwatosa’s Equity and Inclusion Commission talks about how they are pushing for change. Then, two Black women of trans experience discuss the many inequities facing transgender people. Plus, we learn about the Milwaukee Art Museum’s plan to reopen and how the pandemic has changed their business model.
Guests:
- Sean Lowe, chairman of the Equity and Inclusion Commission for the City of Wauwatosa
- Elle Halo, LGBTQ health equity advocate and board member of Diverse & Resilient; Naomi Antrell-Jones, prep services coordinator at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin
- Brigid Globensky, senior director of education and programs at the Milwaukee Art Museum; Josh Depenbrok, public relations officer at the Milwaukee Art Museum