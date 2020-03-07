Related Program: 
Lake Effect

Lake Effect Weekend: Molson Coors Shooting, Bubbler Talk, 'Un-Trumping America,' Iditarod Racing

By Lake Effect 9 minutes ago

This weekend on Lake Effect:

The executive director of the Interfaith Conference of Greater Milwaukee reflects on the recent mass shooting at Molson Coors. Bubbler Talk explores what is being done locally to prepare for the coronavirus. Then former Obama-aide, Daniel Pffiffer, talks about his book Un-Trumping America and what he sees as the path to restoring democracy in the U.S. Plus dog musher Blair Braverman talkabout about what it's like to race in teh Iditarod.

Guests:

  • Pardeep Singh Kaleka, Interfaith Conference of Greater Milwaukee
  • Arno Michaelis, essayist
  • Daniel Pffiffer, author, Un-Trumping America: A Plan To Make America A Democracy Again
  • Bubbler Talk (series)
  • Blair Braverman, dog sledder

Molson Coors Shooting: Interfaith Leader Pardeep Singh Kaleka Reflects

By Mar 2, 2020
Angelina Mosher Salazar

Last week, a shooting at the Molson Coors campus killed six people, including the gunman. It was the deadliest mass shooting in Wisconsin since the Sikh Temple shooting in Oak Creek in 2012.

Essay: If We Can Forgive

By Arno Michaelis 9 minutes ago
Scott Olson / Getty Images News

Essayist Arno Michaelis is a former white supremacist from Milwaukee and the co-author of The Gift of Our Wounds, along with Pardeep Sing Kaleka - the current executive director of the Interfaith Conference of Greater Milwaukee. They've both worked together through the organization Serve 2 Unite to divert young people from violent extremist ideologies, gun violence, school shooting, bullying, and other forms of self harm.

City Of Milwaukee Says It's Preparing For A Local Coronavirus Outbreak

By Mar 6, 2020
Chuck Quirmbach

For the latest Bubbler Talk, we respond to a listener question about the city of Milwaukee's plans in the event of a widespread, local outbreak of COVID-19. That's the disease caused by the coronavirus, which has now killed more than a dozen people in the U.S. and more than 3,000 worldwide.

Wisconsin Mushers Prepare For Their Team's Second Iditarod

By Feb 28, 2020
James Netz

The Iditarod is billed as “the last great race.” And in the truest sense of the word it is absolutely “great.” The race is 1,000 miles long through the Alaskan wilderness, done entirely on a dogsled. It can take as few as eight days, or much longer depending on trail conditions. The slowest winning speed was 20 days.