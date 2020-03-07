Lake Effect Weekend: Molson Coors Shooting, Bubbler Talk, 'Un-Trumping America,' Iditarod Racing

This weekend on Lake Effect:

The executive director of the Interfaith Conference of Greater Milwaukee reflects on the recent mass shooting at Molson Coors. Bubbler Talk explores what is being done locally to prepare for the coronavirus. Then former Obama-aide, Daniel Pffiffer, talks about his book Un-Trumping America and what he sees as the path to restoring democracy in the U.S. Plus dog musher Blair Braverman talkabout about what it's like to race in teh Iditarod.

Guests: