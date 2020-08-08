Lake Effect Weekend: Voting By Mail, Fit For You, Space Raft Video Game, 'Milwaukee's Alleys'

This weekend on Lake Effect:
As we approach Wisconsin’s fall partisan primary, we go through best practices for voting by mail. Our Fit For You segment addresses how to exercise safely with a mask on. We explore the creation of a new NES video game set here in Milwaukee, plus feature an essay on the world of Milwaukee’s alleys.
Guests:
- Neil Albrecht, former executive director of the Milwaukee Election Commission
- Sandra Hunter, director of the Athletic and Human Performance Research Center
- Jordan Davis, lead singer and guitarist for Milwaukee band Space Raft
- Barbara Miner, essayist