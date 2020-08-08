Related Program: 
Lake Effect

Lake Effect Weekend: Voting By Mail, Fit For You, Space Raft Video Game, 'Milwaukee's Alleys'

By Lake Effect 1 hour ago

This weekend on Lake Effect:

As we approach Wisconsin’s fall partisan primary, we go through best practices for voting by mail. Our Fit For You segment addresses how to exercise safely with a mask on. We explore the creation of a new NES video game set here in Milwaukee, plus feature an essay on the world of Milwaukee’s alleys.

Guests:

  • Neil Albrecht, former executive director of the Milwaukee Election Commission
  • Sandra Hunter, director of the Athletic and Human Performance Research Center
  • Jordan Davis, lead singer and guitarist for Milwaukee band Space Raft
  • Barbara Miner, essayist

Related Content

How To Vote In Milwaukee During The Coronavirus Pandemic

By & Aug 4, 2020
Maayan Silver

Updated at 2 p.m. CT

Wisconsin is a pivotal battleground state in the 2020 race for the White House. In addition to voting for president, Wisconsinites will be electing key state positions — all during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tips For Wearing A Mask While Exercising

By Aug 4, 2020
Maxim / stock.adobe.com

As gyms reopen, members are weighing the risk of working out in common areas again. While coronavirus safety policies can vary gym to gym, the Wisconsin statewide mask mandate requires that everyone 5 and up wears a mask indoors — even while working out.

Milwaukee Musician Creates Video Game Featuring Wisconsin Landmarks

By Aug 5, 2020
Courtesy of Jordan Davis

For Jordan Davis, the frontman of Milwaukee-band Space Raft, this time in relative lockdown has been an opportunity to finish up a project he’s been working on for two and a half years. The band just released two albums: Positively Space Raft, and its alter ego, Approximately Space Raft.

Essay: Milwaukee's Alleys

By Aug 3, 2020
Barbara Miner

Milwaukee’s empty storefronts and alleys have become a lot more colorful since the protests over police brutality began. Artists have been putting up murals all around the city. The work is a tangible expression of the energy behind these demonstrations.

But as essayist Barbara Miner found out, you might miss them if you’re not looking in the right places. She talks about her own discoveries in her essay Milwaukee’s Alleys: A Hidden Treasure.