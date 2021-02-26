"A Level Playing Field": A Milwaukee Alderwoman's Push For Universal Basic Income In Milwaukee

By 24 seconds ago
  • Ald. Chantia Lewis has proposed a program that would give 50 low wage and working households across Milwaukee a $500 per month stipend to study the effects of universal basic income in the city.
    Ald. Chantia Lewis has proposed a program that would give 50 low wage and working households across Milwaukee a $500 per month stipend to study the effects of universal basic income in the city.
    Courtesy of Chantia Lewis

A Milwaukee alderwoman wants the city to adopt a “universal basic income” pilot program.

The proposal by Ald. Chantia Lewis would supplement low-income families’ wages, so they’re making a living wage. She says cities across the country are beginning to experiment with universal basic income programs, and she wants Milwaukee to do the same.

Lewis says she’s modelled her initiative after one in Stockton, California. Under it, the city would put out a call to residents who meet certain qualifications, such as being unemployed or underemployed. Then, they would apply to receive a monthly allowance for an allotted period of time. The city would then choose the participants.

“We would select, randomly select, a total of 50 households throughout the city. So, this is 25 lower income folks and then 25 working family households. We would provide them with a monthly stipend for 18 months. So, it’s a $500 18-month program where they would be handheld and walked through because the goal is to bring them into a more comfortable space that they can provide for their families a lot more,” Lewis says.

Lewis says at the end of the 18-month period, data would be compiled to determine the participants’ greatest needs, based on how they spent the money.

She says the program would be funded privately and she’s working on securing donors. Lewis has been working on this proposal for more than a year and calls it one that’s “near and dear” to her heart.

“I’m passionate about this issue because I see that number one, if the pandemic has taught us nothing, it has taught us that we have to do a little bit more to support out families and to make sure that we are eradicating disparities in addition to making sure that there’s a level playing field for all who live in this wonderful country. It is just one of the responsibilities that I feel that we as government have for our people who live here,” she says.  

The Milwaukee Common Council took a preliminary vote more than a year ago, on whether to establish a universal basic income program here. The vote was 10-5 in favor of the idea.

Lewis says she expects to make a final presentation to the council later this year. 

“We’re just working on the financing portion, the campaign for the philanthropic community, which we will be launching in the next couple of months. Then, it will come back to the council for full approval. Would I see all 15 members support it? Probably not, but I would hope to see at least the same amount as we did before,” Lewis says.  

The program was tried for 18 months in Stockton, California. Then the city’s mayor announced last summer that it would be extended for another six months, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tags: 
WUWM
WUWM News
Lake Effect
Milwaukee Common Council
poverty

Related Content

Milwaukee Common Council Approves Proposal To Ban Hair Discrimination In Workplaces

By Jan 19, 2021
cpcthatsme / stock.adobe.com

There are currently only six states in the U.S. that have laws against hair discrimination: California, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Colorado, and Washington. Montgomery County, Maryland also bans the practice.

Lawmakers in Wisconsin introduced a similar bill in 2019 but it didn’t pass.

Now, Milwaukee’s Common Council is stepping up with its own measure. Alderwoman Milele Coggs is one of the co-sponsors. She says for many people, hair is not “just hair.”

Milwaukee Common Council Rejects, Then Decides To Reconsider Federal Funding For Police

By & Dec 16, 2020
MILWAUKEE POLICE / RIEMANN

The Milwaukee Common Council on Tuesday rejected the federal COPS grant that would have provided the city with 30 additional police officers. 

The vote was 9-6 to pass up the $10 million grant.

Groups, such as the Party for Socialism and Liberation – Milwaukee, North Side Rising and others, protested the funding before the vote, calling it “a step back from the steady movements to defund the police ... and a slap in the face to a community that has decided we do not need more officers.”

Milwaukee-Area Solar Advocates Support Iowa Firm In Dispute With WE Energies

By Feb 22, 2021
Beton Studio / stock.adobe.com

A three-year battle between solar energy advocates and WE Energies is back before the Wisconsin Public Service Commission, and the state regulatory agency also known as the PSC, wants to hear your thoughts by Tuesday night.

Report: Projected $70 Million Deficit In State Casino Revenue Over The Next Three Years

By & Feb 18, 2021
MARIUSZ BLACH / stock.adobe.com

Casinos, like restaurants and other entertainment industries, have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state of Wisconsin has 11 tribal governments that have signed compacts to allow for regulation of gaming and the operation of casinos. These agreements dictate the amount of money the state, local and tribal governments take home from the casinos.