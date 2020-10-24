Libertarian Candidate Jorgensen Shares Views On COVID-19, Police Raids During Milwaukee Area Visit

By 21 minutes ago
  • Libertarian Party presidential candidate Jo Jorgensen speaks in Wauwatosa Friday evening.
    Libertarian Party presidential candidate Jo Jorgensen speaks in Wauwatosa Friday evening.
    Chuck Quirmbach

Libertarian Presidential candidate Jo Jorgensen brought her message of free markets and individual liberties to Wauwatosa Friday night. 

During her remarks at Hart Park, Jorgensen reached out to conservatives by encouraging citizens nationwide to challenge state-ordered business restrictions aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19. 

"This is the land of the free home of the brave. We should be able to work. So, I'm so glad Americans aren't going to put up with it.  And, I think that only helps our cause,” Jorgensen told the crowd.

But Jorgensen also expressed views generally supported by liberals, such as ending the federal war on drugs. She also wants to reduce some police powers.

"I will end no-knock raids, which too often end up killing bystanders like Breonna Taylor,” Jorgensen said, referring to the Black woman who died in March during a botched police raid at Taylor’s apartment in Louisville.

About 100 people braved chilly weather to attend Jorgensen’s rally. Morgan Thompson of Waukesha has already voted for Jorgensen, in part because of the Libertarian Party's longtime support for marriage equality.

"The Libertarian Party has made a stand for nearly 50 years,” Thompson said.

Jorgensen's polling numbers are low. But supporter Anna Bughman says Libertarians are in politics for long-term change in how government treats people.

"We need to just keep that up, and keep on in that fight, and spreading that message of liberty,” Bughman told WUWM.

A sign at the Jorgensen rally expressed the Libertarians views on physical distancing, and government.
Credit Chuck Quirmbach

In the November 2016 presidential election, the Libertarian ticket of Gary Johnson and William Weld picked up 106,674 votes in Wisconsin, 3.58% of the state’s total.

Republican President Donald Trump campaigns in Waukesha Saturday night, while Democrat Joe Biden's campaign plans many get out the vote events in Wisconsin this weekend.

Tags: 
WUWM
Libertarian Party
election
WUWM News

Related Content

Double Duty Likely Ahead For Wisconsin Poll Workers On Election Day

By Oct 23, 2020
Chuck Quirmbach

More poll workers are still needed around Wisconsin on Election Day, and there are indications they'll have to work even harder than during previous elections.

Wisconsin Elections Commission chief official Meagan Wolfe says that as of Thursday afternoon, about 200 poll workers were needed in 70 communities. In southeastern Wisconsin, more workers are needed in Cudahy, Elm Grove, the town of Waterford, three towns or villages in Kenosha County and one in Walworth County. You have to be a qualified voter in a county to work at a polling place within it.

Young People Are Expected To Be Influential In Wisconsin's Election

By Oct 23, 2020
Emily Files / WUWM

On the first day of in-person early voting in Milwaukee this week, UWM roommates Juan Escutia and Max Markowitz stood in an about 20-person line on campus to cast their ballots. Both are 18, so this was their first time voting for president.

Trump And Biden Had A Real Debate, And 4 Other Takeaways

By Oct 23, 2020

President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden met for their second and final debate as tens of millions of Americans have already voted. A deeply divided country begins its final sprint to Election Day amid the coronavirus pandemic, and it's unclear how many voters have yet to make up their minds.

Here are five takeaways from the debate in Nashville, Tenn., a much different — and far more civil — night than the last encounter.

Redistricting Advisory Referendum On The Ballot In 11 Wisconsin Counties

By Oct 22, 2020
JOAQUIN CORBALAN / stock.adobe.com

Voters in Kenosha County, Jefferson County and a handful of other counties and municipalities in Wisconsin are seeing a question on their Nov. 3 general election ballot asking about redistricting, or the redrawing of political maps.

The advisory referendum asks: 

Should the Wisconsin legislature create a nonpartisan procedure for the preparation of all district maps at all levels of government: federal, state, county and municipal in the State of Wisconsin?