Libertarian Candidate Jorgensen Shares Views On COVID-19, Police Raids During Milwaukee Area Visit

Chuck Quirmbach reports on a campaign stop in Wauwatosa, by Libertarian presidential candidate Jo Jorgensen.

Libertarian Presidential candidate Jo Jorgensen brought her message of free markets and individual liberties to Wauwatosa Friday night.

During her remarks at Hart Park, Jorgensen reached out to conservatives by encouraging citizens nationwide to challenge state-ordered business restrictions aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19.

"This is the land of the free home of the brave. We should be able to work. So, I'm so glad Americans aren't going to put up with it. And, I think that only helps our cause,” Jorgensen told the crowd.

But Jorgensen also expressed views generally supported by liberals, such as ending the federal war on drugs. She also wants to reduce some police powers.

"I will end no-knock raids, which too often end up killing bystanders like Breonna Taylor,” Jorgensen said, referring to the Black woman who died in March during a botched police raid at Taylor’s apartment in Louisville.

About 100 people braved chilly weather to attend Jorgensen’s rally. Morgan Thompson of Waukesha has already voted for Jorgensen, in part because of the Libertarian Party's longtime support for marriage equality.

"The Libertarian Party has made a stand for nearly 50 years,” Thompson said.

Jorgensen's polling numbers are low. But supporter Anna Bughman says Libertarians are in politics for long-term change in how government treats people.

"We need to just keep that up, and keep on in that fight, and spreading that message of liberty,” Bughman told WUWM.

In the November 2016 presidential election, the Libertarian ticket of Gary Johnson and William Weld picked up 106,674 votes in Wisconsin, 3.58% of the state’s total.

Republican President Donald Trump campaigns in Waukesha Saturday night, while Democrat Joe Biden's campaign plans many get out the vote events in Wisconsin this weekend.