Lido Pimienta: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

In celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month, NPR Music presents four very special Tiny Desk (home) concerts recorded especially for this week.

Colombian vocalist Lido Pimienta has had one of the musical highlights of a year marked by tragedy and uncertainty. The healing magic of her album Miss Colombia transfers beautifully to this visually stunning Tiny Desk (home) concert. (Extra points if you can spot the tiny Tiny Desk!)

Backed up by a bevy of international musicians based in her new home of Toronto (I see you, members of the Cuban group Okan), you can hear for yourself how Pimiento's quartet of songs challenge the concept of just what qualifies as "Latin music" in a way that both honors and expands tradition.

There is added poignancy to the video; the visual theme is a quinceañera, a coming of age tradition that Pimienta could not share with her mother who had to flee Colombia. With her mom present at the video shoot, Pimienta uses her energetic performances to close a dramatic circle with her mom as we celebrate with her.

SET LIST

"Eso Que Tu Haces"

"Nada"

"Coming Thru"

"Resisto Y Ya"

MUSICIANS

Lido Pimienta: vocals

Elizabeth Rodriguez (of Okan): vocals, violin

Magdelys Savigne (of Okan): vocals, percussion

Karen Ng: saxophone, flute, clarinet

Tara Kannangara : trumpet

Felicity Williams: vocals

Robin Dann: vocals

Isla Craig: vocals

Ivy Farquhar-McDonnell: vocals

Prince Nifty: vocals, synthesizer

Brandon Valdivia: percussion

Reimundo Sosa: percussion

CREDITS

Video By: Andres Landau

Director: Lido Pimienta

Audio By: Prince Nifty, Kvesche Bijons-Ebacher, Jarrett Bartlett

Producer: Bob Boilen

Audio Mastering Engineer: Josh Rogosin

Video Producer: Maia Stern

Associate Producer: Bobby Carter

Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann