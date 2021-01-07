Listen MKE: Covid Conversations

COVID-19 has devastated Milwaukee’s African American community. Black Wisconsinites are disproportionately affected and dying from the virus. Many of the survivors face unique physical and mental health challenges. We discuss some of those challenges with five Milwaukeeans who contracted the virus: State Rep. David Bowen, political consultant Arkesia Jackson, Rev. Greg Lewis, and mental health clinicians Simone Kilgore, and Arnitta Holiman.

The program is co-moderated by Arnitta Holliman and Earl Arms, host of Milwaukee PBS’ Black Nouveau.

Listen live on Monday, January 11 at Noon on Facebook Live.

Listen MKE is a collaboration between WUWM, the Journal Sentinel, Milwaukee Public Library and Milwaukee PBS.