Making Milwaukee's Downtown Better For Pedestrians Will Be Top Of Mind In The New Development Plan

By , & 31 minutes ago
  • The Hop was one of the key parts in achieving a more connected downtown set out by the 2010 Downtown Area Plan.
    The Hop was one of the key parts in achieving a more connected downtown set out by the 2010 Downtown Area Plan.
    Chuck Quirmbach / WUWM

In 2010, the Milwaukee Common Council adopted the Downtown Area Plan to push forward development plans to improve the city’s downtown. One of the big goals of the plan was to help downtown feel more connected to the rest of the city and to help Milwaukeeans connect with each other.

After more than a decade with the 2010 plan, city leaders are drawing up a new one based on the successes and failures in downtown.

Tom Daykin reports on commercial development for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, he says one the key elements of the plan was to add a Milwaukee streetcar, a goal that was realized in 2018 with The Hop.

“[The Hop] drew more riders than expected in its first year but then we had the pandemic and that ridership really fell off last year in 2020,” he says.

But Daykin says the current route of The Hop is not meant to be the end and it’s going to take further development to expand the service.

The future plan is to have streetcars that reach all the way to the lakefront, but the much-delayed Couture high rise will need to be built first as The Hop is designed to go through a transit station of the first level of the Couture. The 44-story building’s transit hub is currently scheduled to be completed in June of 2022.

“We’re more connected now then we were in 2010. We’re not anywhere near as envisioned by the people who are backing The Hop and other forms of mass transit,” he says.

Daykin says the new plan will also take on the goal of making the city more friendly to pedestrians and bikers. He says examples like the Fiserv Forum and the surrounding area show a model of what a more street-level friendly downtown could look like.

He points to areas like the Haymarket neighborhood, the blocks surround the Milwaukee Intermodal Station and the lakefront all of areas that could gain attention in the city’s plan, which should be released towards the end of this year or beginning of 2022.

“What’s part of all this is trying to create better pedestrian, safer pedestrian and biking connections in that area, including spanning Lincoln Memorial Drive,” he says.

While Daykin says there may be some naysayers, the last 10 years proves that progress is possible when it comes to developing downtown.

“By and large, things have happened — not to maybe the extend or maybe to the same extent that were expected in the 2010 plan — but they have happened,” he says.  

Tags: 
Lake Effect
WUWM
business
Downtown Milwaukee

Related Content

After Four Years Of Renovation, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Ready To Unveil Its New Home

By & Mar 9, 2021
Joy Powers

The Warner Grand Theatre opened in 1931 and immediately became Milwaukee’s fanciest movie theater. Its art deco lobby was meant to portray luxury and glamour for every Milwaukeean who stepped inside.

After 64 years, in 1995 the building, then owned by the Marcus Corporation, closed its doors. The theater sat vacant until 2017, when the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (MSO) purchased it and began plans to renovate. Now, four years later, the MSO is ready to welcome audiences back into the newly renovated performance space, renamed the Bradley Symphony Center.

Report Card For America's Infrastructure: Wisconsin Receives Low Marks For Roads & Transit

By & Mar 9, 2021
Chuck Quirmbach / WUWM

The American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) released its 2021 Report Card For America’s Infrastructure, and Wisconsin received a C — one of the best overall infrastructure scores.

Since 1998, this report is issued every four years and highlights the challenges facing the United States' outdated and underfunded infrastructure. From roads and airports to drinking water and stormwater, 17 categories are graded for each state and the nation overall.

Through The Pandemic, Commercial Development Continues In Milwaukee

By , & Jan 11, 2021
RACHEL WIESNER

The coronavirus pandemic has crippled many parts of Milwaukee’s economy. Businesses have had to rely on government funding and are adapting their services to safely to stay open.

But one industry that has been relatively unaffected from the pandemic has been commercial development.

Tom Daykin has been reporting on commercial development for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel since 1995 and he says many of the projects that opened in 2020 were able to survive because they were already so far along.

'We Have This Opportunity To Get Back To Better' Says CEO Of Imagine MKE

By & Mar 2, 2021
Courtesy of Imagine MKE

Professional artists have been some of the hardest hit by the economic shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many theaters, museums, performance halls and other communal arts spaces have been closed for almost a year and artists have had to get creative to find ways to bring the arts to Wisconsinites virtually.