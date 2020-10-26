Meet The 2020 Wisconsin 4th Congressional District Candidates: Gwen Moore And Tim Rogers

Wisconsin’s 4th Congressional District encompasses the city of Milwaukee and some surrounding towns. Two candidates are competing for the seat in the Nov. 3 election: Democrat incumbent Rep. Gwen Moore of Milwaukee and Republican Tim Rogers of Milwaukee. Moore was first elected to the district in 2005 after former Rep. Jerry Kleczka held the seat for 21 years.

To help you get to know more about the Wisconsin 4th Congressional District candidates, we sent them the same list of questions. After multiple requests, we did not hear back from Moore's campaign. Here are the responses we received:

Tim Rogers (R)

Tell voters a bit about yourself:

I was born and raised in Milwaukee where my father and uncle owned a small business. I graduated from North Division High School and continued studies at UW-Parkside and MATC. I've worked delivering gift baskets and newspapers for two local businesses for 30 years. My family and faith are important to me! I sing in two gospel choirs. With my experiences, I will continue to be there to do the work needed for the 4th District. As a “Delivery Driver,” I will actually deliver on the issues my constituents need!

What are your top three priorities if elected?

Safe communities (law and order, secure borders, defend not defund police), school choice (better literacy and graduations rates, best academic fit for student for success), criminal justice reform (First Step Act).

How will you protect Wisconsinites from the coronavirus?

Coronavirus has hit all Americans! Certain areas have been hit harder, especially in densely populated areas. Local/community authority should make choices concerning schools, mask mandates, social distancing and quarantine. Lockdowns have negative effects on the economy, as well as citizens’ physical and mental health. Homicides, suicides, neighborhood crime and violent interactions are increasing. All people need positive social interactions, right to work, right to school. Schools and churches can be opened in accordance with local health mandates. I am pleased that President Trump has his task force working on therapies and vaccines. However, I do not believe the coronavirus vaccine should be mandated, for this is a personal choice.

How will you help businesses and people who are unemployed due to the pandemic?

Entrepreneurs need to be able to apply for loans/grants to revise/reopen their business. Individuals need unemployment and solutions to their unemployment (assistance in finding new jobs, assistance in virtual education such as "pods" so adults can return to work). People may need tax credits to allow them to change their work schedule, workplace. Unfortunately, this is not a one size fits all.

What actions will you take to address racial inequalities in Wisconsin?

People in Wisconsin need to come together as Americans and Wisconsinites to calmly and non-violently discuss their problems. This is true of all Americans. We need to agree to disagree, then work on a compromise that best fits all citizens. Racial inequities are created by lack of ability to work, lack of ability to create small business, and lack of schools that teaches academic skills, work skills, and life skills.

Gwen Moore (D)

Moore's campaign did not respond after multiple requests. We will update this piece if we hear back.