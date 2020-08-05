Melanie Faye: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

I spend a considerable amount of time in the comments section for our concerts. I'm always curious to see what the listeners think about the shows we produce. Masego fans had plenty to say about his stint at the Tiny Desk, but there was an unusual amount of praise for his guitar player: "She's nice on that guitar" ... "Everyone's talking about that girl on guitar. She's a beast" ... "Melanie Faye on guitar. What a treat. Maybe everyone didn't know her then, but they will."

I didn't know, but I quickly got in line. Only then did I realize that in addition to being a guitar virtuoso, she's an equally talented singer-songwriter. Songs like "It's A Moot Point" and "Super Sad Always" take on a deeper meaning in quarantine times, so we invited her to rock solo from her home in Nashville. The introduction for this set is dedicated to an obvious hero of hers, Jimi Hendrix, whose picture is draped above her shoulder on the wall. From there, she rolls into acoustic versions of the aforementioned tracks, along with "Eternally 12." All three songs can be heard on her upcoming self-titled EP, out Aug. 13.

SET LIST

"Super Sad Always"

"It's A Moot Point"

"Eternally 12"

MUSICIANS

Melanie Faye: vocals, guitar

CREDITS

Video by: Melanie Faye; Audio by: Melanie Faye; Producer: Bobby Carter; Audio Mastering Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Video Producer: Morgan Noelle Smith; Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey; Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

