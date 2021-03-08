Milwaukee Chef Shelita Furlow Has Had To Pivot To Keep Her Business Going The Past Year

By 1 hour ago
  • Through the last year, Shelita Furlow has had transform her large event catering service into a more COVID-19 friendly, personal business model.
    Through the last year, Shelita Furlow has had transform her large event catering service into a more COVID-19 friendly, personal business model.
    Courtesy of Shelita Furlow

Many small minority-owned businesses are struggling right now. While COVID-19 has touched just about every business one way or another, studies have shown minority businesses, which even in pre-pandemic times found it more difficult to access capital, are closing at much higher rates than white-owned businesses.

This month, WUWM is speaking to some small, local, minority business owners for a series we’re calling COVID Earners. For our first installment, WUWM's LaToya Dennis talks with Shelita Furlow. She’s a Milwaukee-based caterer who says that up until about a year ago she spent a lot of her time catering events.

When it comes to food, Furlow says you name it and she can make it. 

“I make all different types of cuisine from soul food to Italian food; fusion is my specialty. I love mixing cultures together. Pretty much anything that you can think of, I make,” she says.

But when much of the U.S. shut down last March due to the spread of COVID-19, Furlow says so did most of her business. 

Furlow is a self-taught chef. She owns Taste of Love Catering Company, and says the name of her business comes from the fact that you can’t help but taste the love she puts into her food.

Furlow says the shutdown left her scrambling. 

“You prepare for emergencies like weather, different things like that but not for the city, the city to be shut down,” she says. 

Furlow says she had to figure out how to pivot in order to remain in business.

“I really put an emphasis on my intimate settings. I knew that people still longed to be in the company of their loved ones and families and that they were really nervous to go out to restaurants and different things like that and so I brought the restaurant feel to them. I also recognize that people are still going to eat. And so while I’m not doing parties of 500 and weddings and different things like that, I still have offerings that I can do by offering lunch and dinner varieties,” she explains. 

Furlow says that in addition to being a chef, she’s also an instructor. She offers individual and small group in-person cooking lessons and is in the process of setting up a virtual platform. Furlow also helps other food businesses with safety certifications and improving their products. 

Still, Furlow says without the large catering events that she’s used to, her business is down about 45%. 

Furlow catering a meal before the pandemic.
Credit Courtesy of Shelita Furlow

She says one of the hardest things about being a small business owner during the pandemic has been visibility. 

“As a smaller business, compared to you know the bigger entities that, you know, have their branding and marketing together and all of that stuff, that is one of the biggest things being a smaller business is continuing to be seen. Prior to, I would do maybe two or three vending events during the month and that was a way for me to market to other people who would normally not see me outside of social media or know that I exist,” she says. 

Even with the trials of this past year, Furlow says she’s never thought about throwing in the towel. 

"Honestly, I love what I do. This is also ministry to me. I get to meet all different types of people from all different walks of life and I really love feeding people,” she says.

Furlow says the good thing is that she hasn’t had to change the way she cooks. “I’m a from scratch chef, so I have not had to change the way that I do service in order to provide great service,” she says. 

Furlow says as for another positive, she’s beginning to see the light at the end of tunnel. She says some vending events are beginning to return, though they are a lot smaller than they used to be. She also says she's gained some new clients throughout this time through her offerings as a personal chef and her offering lunches and dinners. 

Tags: 
WUWM
WUWM News
Coronavirus
COVID Earners
food

Related Content

'The Impact Is Real': The Ripple Effects Of COVID-19 Disparities For Native People In Milwaukee

By & 2 hours ago
Courtesy of Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Care Center

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Native Americans in the United States have the highest rate of chronic disease among all ethnic groups in the country. This means that more Indigenous people are at higher risk for severe outcomes when it comes to COVID-19.

'366' Art Exhibition Showcases One Artist's Daily Resilience Throughout 2020

By & 2 hours ago
Joy Powers

On Jan. 1, 2020, artist Bela Suresh Roongta set out on a 30-day creative exercise. She decided that each day she would start with a circle as a canvas to either draw or write on and no matter what she ended with, she had to keep it.

Roongta calls each piece a mandala, which comes from her East Indian heritage where a mandala is a geometric configuration of symbols often used for spiritual traditions.

Mobile Vaccinations In Milwaukee Begin For Educators

By 1 hour ago
Chuck Quirmbach

The city of Milwaukee's mobile vaccination effort for COVID-19 focuses on school employees this week at a half-dozen sites. 

The city launched the mobile effort last week at two churches that serve large numbers of low-income people — including Saint Benedict the Moor Catholic Church in downtown Milwaukee.

St. Ben's employee Jefford Peace said it was a good place for the city health department to reach out to those who may not have easy access to doctors and clinics.

CDC Says It's Safe For Vaccinated People To Do These Activities

By 2 hours ago

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued new guidance for vaccinated people, giving the green light to resume some pre-pandemic activities and relax precautions that have been in place.