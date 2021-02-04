Milwaukee County Exec. David Crowley Wants To Invest In Mental Health Resources

By & 33 minutes ago
  • Milwaukee Executive David Crowley is advocating for a 1% sales tax increase in Milwaukee to help fund programs like mental health services.
    Milwaukee Executive David Crowley is advocating for a 1% sales tax increase in Milwaukee to help fund programs like mental health services.
    COURTESY OF DAVID CROWLEY

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley is approaching one year in office. During this time, Crowley has made addressing mental health issues in the county’s Black community a main focus.

He says that mental health in the Black community has been overlooked and is a real public health crisis.

“This is really about making sure that people of color has access to mental health programs. But also making sure that we can do all that we can, having a hands-on deck approach is really eliminating many of the stigmas that is out there as it relates to mental health,” he says.

According to Crowley, the county receives a majority of its calls for mental health help from Black residents, despite only making up around 27% of the population. He says that the oppression and violence that Black people in Milwaukee County face are to blame for the disparity in need for mental health resources.

He says on top of that generational trauma, the COVID-19 pandemic has only added stressors. 

“Many African Americans are frontline workers and have to go to work and they are having a toll on them right now, many of them have seen, you know, their income fall because they haven’t been able to go to work and we know that all of that contributes to stressors which leads to having a mental health crisis,” he says.

This issue is close to home for Crowley who says he has lived in a home with family members who have relied on county services to get the resources they need. For him, mental health services are tied to many issues at the county level.

“When we look at our criminal justice system, and we look at our education system and we think about our health care system, a lot of this boils down to the type of services that people have access to as it relates to their mental health,” he says.

Going forward, Crowley is looking at ways to invest more money into mental health services. One option he is advocating for is raising the Milwaukee County sales tax by 1%. He wants this option to go right to voters in a ballot referendum but needs approval from the state Legislature and governor first.

Currently the only options to raise funds are through cutting other programs or raising property taxes, but Crowley says the county needs different streams of income.

“That 1% sales tax is going to give Milwaukee County the ability to invest in our local priorities while also allowing for property tax relief for many individuals,” he says.

Without that additional revenue, he says the county will have to make tough decisions about how to fund all its programs, especially those that target underserved communities.  

Tags: 
Lake Effect
WUWM
mental health

Related Content

Mental Health Care In Milwaukee County Could Include New Emergency Center

By Jan 22, 2021
Chuck Quirmbach

Today, Bubbler Talk looks at the status of mental health care in the Milwaukee area. Our question comes from listener and Milwaukee resident Scott Bollen. He often drives by the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center in Wauwatosa and notices a disparity between one modern facility and one set of older buildings.

A Historic Win: David Crowley Is Milwaukee's First Black County Executive

By Apr 29, 2020
Courtesy of David Crowley

Voters made history in Wisconsin’s April 7 spring election by voting during a global pandemic. They also made history by electing the first black Milwaukee County executive and Milwaukee city attorney, and the first Latina and openly bisexual Milwaukee alderwoman.

In a three-part series, WUWM is bringing conversations from each of the candidates who made history. This is part one: Milwaukee County Executive-elect David Crowley.

'We’re Here To Help,' Says Wisconsin Therapist During A Pandemic Holiday Season

By & Dec 4, 2020
tadamichi / stock.adobe.com

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a community-wide traumatic event. On top of a health crisis, we’re also facing a mental health crisis as nearly every aspect of our lives is touched by the pandemic. Many of us are ready for the end of 2020, but the new year won’t necessarily bring clarity to help us move forward. And with the holidays coming up, there are additional stressors to face.

Wisconsin Researchers Talk Memory, As Nation Remembers Alex Trebek

By Jan 8, 2021
Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

Many people may be tuning to television Friday evening for the final episode in which Alex Trebek hosts the game show "Jeopardy!" Trebek died in November of cancer.

For all the years "Jeopardy!" has been on, and remember it existed before Trebek started as host, the program been a test of memory for both contestants and viewers. 