Milwaukee Fire And Police Commission Files Disciplinary Charges Against Officer Michael Mattioli

The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission filed charges Friday against police officer Michael Mattioli for Code of Conduct violations.

In May, Mattioli was charged with first-degree reckless homicide. He's accused of fatally choking Joel Acevedo in April during a fight while he was off-duty.

"These are serious charges, and a young man was tragically and violently killed. We will continue to pursue this process thoroughly and appropriately, guided as always by the principles of justice and accountability that must drive every action at the FPC," Griselda Aldrete, executive director of the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission, said in a statement.

According to a press release, Friday's charges were filed along with a referral for a disciplinary trial.