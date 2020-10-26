Milwaukee Group Celebrates 40 Years Of Helping Kids

By 39 minutes ago
  • Running Rebels is celebrating its 40th anniversary.
    Running Rebels is celebrating its 40th anniversary.
    Wes Tank

There are a lot of things vying for the attention of Milwaukee youth and most will experience at least one adverse childhood experience that can make their adult lives more difficult. 

And having at least one adult provide a positive environment can help steer kids in the right direction. For the last four decades, Running Rebels has been doing just that for hundreds of Milwaukee youth. The organization works to prevent involvement in gangs, drugs, violence and the juvenile justice system. 

“But when you say ‘who want to be a part of basketball. Who want to get in the music studio? Who wanna this? There’s some requirements, you gotta get your grades. Now you get the young people and now you are allowed to help them make better decisions," says Victor Barnett, the director and founder of running rebels. 

He started Running Rebels with a group of about 50 kids in Milwaukee who decided they wanted to play basketball together.

For Dawn Barnett, the co-executive director of Running Rebels, it’s about more than helping one kid at a time.

“Just think about the whole, the generations that come after, directly after that one person and how many people that ends up affecting,” she says. “So, when people say 'hey, it’s one person, one life at a time' — that really does make an impact.”

Running Rebels will be hosting a virtual celebration on Oct. 27 to commemorate its work over the last 40 years to improve the lives of Milwaukee youth.

Tags: 
Lake Effect
Running Rebels
WUWM

Related Content

How Lori Cross Drove Innovation Inside Corporations By Thinking Big & Acting Small

By 2 hours ago
Courtesy of Lori Cross

Lori Cross dropped out of her all-girls’ high school in Michigan because there wasn’t enough physics and math to keep her challenged. Technical college was a little better, but Cross found her place at Northwestern University, where she got a degree in chemical engineering and became the first woman to play ice hockey on a men’s NCAA team.

Crumbling Foxconn Project Has So Far Failed To Keep Its Promises To Wisconsinites

By 3 hours ago
Chuck Quirmbach

When Foxconn first announced its plan to open a huge, LCD factory near Racine, the project promised to be one of the biggest deals in Wisconsin history. Foxconn and Wisconsin’s Republican leadership claimed it would create 13,000 jobs and generate billions in revenue. And that was key since the deal also meant that Foxconn would be getting $3 billion in subsidies, making it the largest government handout to a foreign company in U.S. history.

'Breaking Fast' Brings Gay Muslim American Representation To Romantic Comedy

By Oct 23, 2020
Breaking Fast film

When it comes to LGBTQ films, there are a number of good romantic comedies. And a new film, Breaking Fast by writer and director Mike Mosallam, is adding the underrepresented queer, Arab Muslim-American voices to cinema.