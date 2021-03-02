Milwaukee Music Roundup: PleasureCam, Astronaut Husband, Immortal Girlfriend, Fight Dice

Lake Effect's Joy Powers speaks with Matt Wild for the monthly Milwaukee Music Roundup.

Although most live shows have been put on hold by the pandemic, Milwaukee bands are continuing to release new songs — and Matt Wild has listened to most of them. Wild is one of the co-founders of Milwaukee Record, which describes itself as an online source for music, culture and gentle sarcasm.

Among the many cultural things Milwaukee Record keeps track of is a nearly exhaustive list of new music from local musicians. Wild is the curator of that list and he joins Lake Effect every month to share with us a sample of what he’s been listening to for our Milwaukee Music Roundup.

PleasureCam

"Dust"

<a href="https://nicefm.bandcamp.com/track/dust">Dust by PleasureCam</a>

PleasureCam is a collaboration between two Milwaukee artists, Pleasure Thief and Dashcam

“Maybe three, four years ago they got together, and they did a song called ‘Blue Eyes’ and now, lo, these many years later they’ve gotten back together,” says Wild. “[‘Dust’] is kind of a cold, yet kind of cool and sexy dance track and it’s fantastic.”

Astronaut Husband + Blue Boredom

"Life And Death"

Another collaboration, this one between Milwaukee-based artist Astronaut Husband and Madrid-based Blue Boredom. They created an entire album called Moon Songs by recording their individual tracks and sending them to each other online.

“It is lovely, it is just this dreamy kind of bedroom pop. I love it, love it, love it. Every track is fantastic,” he says.

Immortal Girlfriend

"Others"

<a href="https://immortalgirlfriend.bandcamp.com/track/others">Others by Immortal Girlfriend</a>

Brothers Kevin and William Bush have been busy releasing music throughout the pandemic under their name Immortal Girlfriend.

“Their latest [track] is called ‘Others’ and it’s a little bit different than what they’ve done before, again, this is more kind of synth-wave stuff, but it’s got a little bit of an industrial edge to it,” he says.

Fight Dice

"The Magic Pact"

<a href="https://fightdice.bandcamp.com/track/the-magic-pact">The Magic Pact by Fight Dice</a>

“If you are partial to rolling twenty-sided dice, if you are partial to druids and casting magic missile, or if you grew up in Lake Geneva — home of Dungeons & Dragons — you will love this DND-themed rock’n’roll band,” he says.