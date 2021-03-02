Milwaukee Music Roundup: PleasureCam, Astronaut Husband, Immortal Girlfriend, Fight Dice

By & 1 hour ago
  • (From left) The March 2021 Milwaukee Music Roundup includes music from PleasureCam, Astronaut Husband, Immortal Girlfriend and Fight Dice.
    (From left) The March 2021 Milwaukee Music Roundup includes music from PleasureCam, Astronaut Husband, Immortal Girlfriend and Fight Dice.
    PleasureCam, Astronaut Husband, Immortal Girlfriend, Fight Dice

Although most live shows have been put on hold by the pandemic, Milwaukee bands are continuing to release new songs — and Matt Wild has listened to most of them. Wild is one of the co-founders of Milwaukee Record, which describes itself as an online source for music, culture and gentle sarcasm. 

Among the many cultural things Milwaukee Record keeps track of is a nearly exhaustive list of new music from local musicians. Wild is the curator of that list and he joins Lake Effect every month to share with us a sample of what he’s been listening to for our Milwaukee Music Roundup.

PleasureCam
"Dust"

PleasureCam is a collaboration between two Milwaukee artists, Pleasure Thief and Dashcam

“Maybe three, four years ago they got together, and they did a song called ‘Blue Eyes’ and now, lo, these many years later they’ve gotten back together,” says Wild. “[‘Dust’] is kind of a cold, yet kind of cool and sexy dance track and it’s fantastic.”

Astronaut Husband + Blue Boredom
"Life And Death"

Another collaboration, this one between Milwaukee-based artist Astronaut Husband and Madrid-based Blue Boredom. They created an entire album called Moon Songs by recording their individual tracks and sending them to each other online.

“It is lovely, it is just this dreamy kind of bedroom pop. I love it, love it, love it. Every track is fantastic,” he says.

Immortal Girlfriend
"Others"

Brothers Kevin and William Bush have been busy releasing music throughout the pandemic under their name Immortal Girlfriend.

“Their latest [track] is called ‘Others’ and it’s a little bit different than what they’ve done before, again, this is more kind of synth-wave stuff, but it’s got a little bit of an industrial edge to it,” he says.

Fight Dice
"The Magic Pact"

“If you are partial to rolling twenty-sided dice, if you are partial to druids and casting magic missile, or if you grew up in Lake Geneva — home of Dungeons & Dragons — you will love this DND-themed rock’n’roll band,” he says.

Tags: 
Lake Effect
WUWM
Milwaukee Record
music

Related Content

Milwaukee Music Roundup: Lauryl Sulfate & LUXI, Mere Of Light, Fox Face, The Trusty Knife

By & Jan 28, 2021
Lauryl Sulfate & LUXI, Mere Of Light, Fox Face, The Trusty Knife

Although most live shows have been put on hold by the pandemic, Milwaukee bands are continuing to release new songs — and Matt Wild has listened to most of them. Wild is one of the co-founders of Milwaukee Record, which describes itself as an online source for music, culture, and gentle sarcasm. 

Milwaukee Music Roundup: Adoptahighway, Hot Science, Bobby Tylenol, Victor DeLorenzo

By & Nov 30, 2020
Adoptahighway, Hot Science, Bobby Tylenol, Victor DeLorenzo

Although there haven’t been many live shows since the pandemic hit the United States in March, Milwaukee bands have somehow found a way to release new music. That’s been great for Matt Wild, who every month releases a nearly exhaustive list of new music from local musicians.

Wild is one of the co-founders of Milwaukee Record, which describes itself as an online source for music, culture, and gentle sarcasm. He joins Lake Effect each month to share a sample of what he’s been listening to.

Milwaukee Music Roundup: Peter Mulvey & SistaStrings, Immortal Girlfriend, You Win !!!, Fuzzysurf

By & Sep 30, 2020
Peter Mulvey & SistaStrings, Immortal Girlfriend, You Win !!!, Fuzzysurf

Although there haven’t been many live shows since the pandemic hit the United States in March, Milwaukee bands have somehow found a way to release new music. That’s been great for Matt Wild, who every month releases a nearly exhaustive list of new music from local musicians.

Wild is one of the co-founders of Milwaukee Record, which describes itself as an online source for music, culture, and gentle sarcasm. He joins Lake Effect each month to share a sample of what he’s been listening to.

Milwaukee Music Roundup: Nile, Daydream Retrievers, Desi, The Quilz

By & Aug 31, 2020
Nile, Daydream Retrievers, Desi, The Quilz

As we all muddle through the dog days of summer, it can be refreshing to have a good summer playlist. Although most live shows have been put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, Milwaukee musicians continue to make music and, as always, Matt Wild has been listening. Wild is the co-founder of Milwaukee Record, which describes itself as an online source for music, culture, and gentle sarcasm. 