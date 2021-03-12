Milwaukee Plans To Expand Vaccination Effort In Homeless Shelters

By 1 hour ago
  • Milwaukee will use 2,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson brand COVID-19 vaccine to increase vaccinations in local homeless shelters.
    Milwaukee will use 2,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson brand COVID-19 vaccine to increase vaccinations in local homeless shelters.
    guerrieroale / stock.adobe.com

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett has announced that during the week of March 15, the City will operate a COVID-19 vaccination program at more homeless shelters. Barrett says for supply, Milwaukee is receiving 2,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson brand vaccine.

The Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says clinical trials show Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is less effective that some other brands at preventing COVID-19  in people who had no evidence of prior infection, two weeks after receiving the vaccine.

LISTEN: Wisconsin Health Official Says Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Is In 'Very Normal Range' For Effectiveness

But the J&J vaccine has had high success at preventing hospitalization and death in people who did get sick.

Also, it only requires one shot, instead of the two doses of other brands. So, Barrett said homeless shelters are a good place to use it.

"As we talked about the most efficient way to use this, one of the things that came to our attention was the challenges we have sometimes with the transient population that sometimes resides in our shelters, various shelters, sometimes moves on someplace else," said Barrett.

Barrett said it might be harder to schedule a second appointment for people who come and go a lot. The mayor says unused supplies may go toward the City's goal of making the vaccine available to all educators by March 15.

Nick Tomaro of the Milwaukee Health Department told WUWM Thursday night that a total of 110 people were vaccinated at four shelters over the last few days, including at the Milwaukee Rescue Mission.

Tags: 
WUWM
WUWM News
homelessness
Coronavirus
vaccine

Related Content

Biden Sets Goal Of July 4th To 'Mark Independence' From Coronavirus

By & 23 hours ago

Updated March 11, 2021 at 9:34 PM ET

President Biden is aiming for the country to begin to find a degree of normalcy and begin to move on from the coronavirus pandemic by the July Fourth holiday, Biden announced in his first prime-time address Thursday night from the White House on the one-year anniversary of the pandemic.

Wisconsin Expands COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility To Include Many Pre-Existing Conditions

By & & Scott Bauer 23 hours ago
Zoran Zeremski / stock.adobe.com

Updated 4:50 p.m. CST

Wisconsin is expanding coronavirus vaccine eligibility to at least 2 million more people later this month, including anyone 16 or older with common pre-existing medical conditions such as being overweight, pregnant or having high blood pressure, health officials announced Thursday.

Moderna And Pfizer On Track To Hit Vaccine Production Goals

By 18 hours ago

President Biden's promise that there will be enough vaccines for every U.S. adult by the end of May has some Americans wondering if it's too good to be true.

Time will tell.

But before the pharmaceutical companies can hit their May goal, they'll need to reach an earlier target: Pfizer and Moderna agreed to supply 100 million doses a piece to the U.S. by the end of March. With just under three weeks left, both companies have their work cut out for them.

Hospital Emergency Rooms Struggle With Overdose Spike During Pandemic

By 6 hours ago

When the pandemic hit, visits to hospital emergency departments plummeted by more than 40%. People were scared of catching the coronavirus.

But Kristin Holland, a researcher at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, found patients experiencing drug-related crises needed help so desperately they kept coming.

"All overdoses and opioid overdoses...those were the only two [categories] for which we saw an increase," Holland said.