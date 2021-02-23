Milwaukee's Rishi Tea Says Tea Drinking Is Up During The Pandemic

By & 1 hour ago
  • According to Rishi Tea founder Joshua Kaiser, tea drinking is up during the pandemic but cafes and coffee bars are having to get creative with how they can safely sell tea to customers.
    According to Rishi Tea founder Joshua Kaiser, tea drinking is up during the pandemic but cafes and coffee bars are having to get creative with how they can safely sell tea to customers.
    Courtesy of Rishi Tea

In a normal year, founder of Milwaukee-based Rishi Tea Joshua Kaiser would be traveling around the world in search of the best tea ingredients on the planet. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he hasn’t been able to travel for the past year.

Kaiser says during the pandemic, more people have been purchasing tea but the way people are getting their tea has changed.

“More people are buying teas online and more people are buying consumer packaged goods delivered to their homes, we’ve been very well positioned to support tea lovers across the world and shipping direct online,” he says.

While direct to consumer online shopping has increased drastically, in-person shopping has taken an enormous loss as the pandemic has made it unsafe for many businesses to keep their indoor facilities open to customers. Kaiser says many of the cafes and coffee bars that Rishi works with have had to get creative in order to continue serving.

“They’ve also been very creative to do curbside, delivery, different types of delivery systems within their own constellation of business and customers, so we’ve been supporting really creative businesses throughout the country,” he says.

Since the pandemic started, Kaiser says that herbal wellness teas have boomed in popularity, as people focus more on their health and especially their immune system.

“People are looking for things to boost their immunity and just maintain health, and I think people gravitate to real tea which is our business,” he says.

Founder of Rishi Tea Joshua Kaiser on a trip to connect with local tea growers.
Credit Courtesy of Rishi Tea

Rishi has been a leader in organic tea since their inception in 1997. Kaiser says when they began, they had to follow European standards for organic tea because the United States had not yet developed any. And in 2002, when the USDA created their Natural Organic Program, Rishi was one of the first to earn certification.

Kaiser says going forward, his goal will be to continue to deliver tea with no additives — just plants and water.

“You look at these tea drinks out there and it’s got citric acid and sugar and all these powders, and they talk about plant-based but really it’s powders or extracts or processed foods. That’s not what we want to do, we want to take real plants and make amazing drinks,” he says.

Tags: 
Lake Effect
WUWM
food
business

Related Content

Pay-What-You-Can Vegan Café in Milwaukee’s Sherman Park Neighborhood Thriving Despite Pandemic

By Dec 21, 2020
Susan Bence

For months we’ve been hearing bleak stories of businesses struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic. But one exception is a unique café in Milwaukee’s Sherman Park neighborhood.

Tricklebee Café's mission is not about profit, but to create community. Customers pay what they can for made-from-scratch meals.

The History Behind Milwaukee's Favorite Donut Holiday, Paczki Day

By & Feb 16, 2021
MEGAN DOBYNS

While Fat Tuesday or Mardi Gras is celebrated around the world, some Milwaukeeans know today as a holiday by another name: Paczki Day.

A paczki is a yeast donut that is meant to combine everything unhealthy in the kitchen pantry as a way to clean out fatty and sweet ingredients before the fast of Lent — the 40-day period some Christians observe from Ash Wednesday to Easter.

How The Pandemic Has Helped Boost Community Supported Agriculture In Wisconsin

By , & Oct 20, 2020
baibaz / stock.adobe.com

While grocery stores have adjusted to higher demands and farmers markets wrap up their season, 2020 has made a lot of people think more about how they get their food.

In March, searches for community supported agriculture, or CSAs, jumped during the initial stages of the coronavirus pandemic when grocery stores shelves were picked clean. But where grocery stores may have left a gap, local farms and CSA groups have swept in to take advantage of an opportunity to reach new audiences.