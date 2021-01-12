Milwaukee's Wisconsin Center Opens As Vaccination Site For Some City Workers

By 34 minutes ago
  • The Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee will serve as a vaccination site for around 800 city workers including firefighters and health department workers.
    The Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee will serve as a vaccination site for around 800 city workers including firefighters and health department workers.
    Chuck Quirmbach / WUWM

On Tuesday morning, the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee opened as a COVID-19 vaccination site for some city of Milwaukee firefighters, emergency medical service employees and city health department workers. 

These people are in what's known as the phase 1a category of vaccine recipients. City officials emphasize the general public is not yet welcome at the Wisconsin Center site.

The health department's Nick Tomaro is helping run the vaccination effort. He says the center is a controlled environment.

"We don't like to be inside. I mean, obviously it's a little more risk to be inside. So, when you think about testing and think about flu vaccine, we focused on being outside for the safety that offers us. However, when you think about this type of facility, these ballrooms all together are 37,000 square feet, 30-foot ceilings, there's special filtration in this building which is very important and then they did have the ability to do continuous air return," he explains.

Nick Tamaro from the Milwaukee Health Department answers questions before the opening of the Wisconsin Center as a vaccination site.
Credit Chuck Quirmbach

Tomaro also says the layout of the Wisconsin Center allows for good movement of people during the presidential vote recount in November.   

The city of Milwaukee hopes to vaccinate about 800 of its employees at the site. It's possible the center could eventually be used for immunizing other groups and the general public but not for some time.

Tags: 
WUWM
WUWM News
vaccine
Coronavirus

Related Content

Milwaukee Plans To Open Wisconsin Center As Vaccination Hub Next Week

By & Jan 8, 2021
Becca Schimmel / WUWM

The city of Milwaukee plans to use the Wisconsin Center as a COVID-19 vaccination site beginning next week.

The city started vaccinating its health department workers and emergency medical personnel this week, with an initial 120 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

“Individuals who are getting vaccinated feel a sense of hope and relief,” Milwaukee Interim Health Commission Marlaina Jackson said during a press briefing Friday.

Evers Estimates Public Won't See Vaccine Until June, Police And Firefighters Next To Get Vaccine

By & Scott Bauer Jan 11, 2021
Chuck Quirmbach / WUWM

Updated 2:36 p.m.

Police and firefighters in Wisconsin will be eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine starting Jan. 18, state health officials said Monday, while Gov. Tony Evers estimates that members of the general public won't be vaccinated until June.

Evers renewed his call for faster distribution of the vaccine from the federal government on Monday and state Republicans introduced a new scaled back response bill and scheduled it for a vote Tuesday.

Wisconsin Needs 'Double To Triple' The Vaccine Doses To Achieve Herd Immunity By Fall

By Jan 8, 2021
Justin Tallis / Getty Images

Wisconsin is still in phase 1a of COVID-19 vaccine distribution. That means vaccinating health care workers and residents and staff at skilled nursing facilities.

Health officials say the process is complex, and they’re working to ensure that everyone who wants a vaccine will, indeed, get one.

Providers that can administer vaccines to the public are called “registered vaccinators.” Those are entities like health care systems, health departments and pharmacies.

How The Pandemic Could Impact Milwaukee's Urban Planning Future

By & Jan 11, 2021
F11PHOTO/FOTOLIA

Cities like Milwaukee have been forced to change much of how space is used over the past year. Office cubicles sit empty, restaurants have had to close their doors and more people are working from home than ever.

These changes have forced people and companies to make the best of the situation, and some of these changes might be here to stay when the pandemic ends.