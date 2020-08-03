Monday on Lake Effect: ADA Anniversary, 5 Things To Do, E. Coli Research, East Side Art Lot

Monday on Lake Effect:
We hear from a local champion for people with disabilities as he heads into retirement. Then, we look at five community events happening in Milwaukee this month. We learn how one Milwaukee neighborhood is getting creative to make more outdoor space. We look at new research being done at UW-Milwaukee that could tell us if a beach is safe to swim or not. Plus, an essay on Milwaukee’s alleys.
Guests:
- Tim Ochnikowski, former director of Milwaukee County Office For Persons With Disabilities
- Adam Carr, deputy editor for community engagement at the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
- Liz Brodek, executive director of the East Side Business Improvement District
- Natalie Rumball, PhD candidate at UW-Milwaukee’s School of Freshwater Sciences
- Barbara Miner, essayist