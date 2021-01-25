Monday on Lake Effect: Brewing Company Super PAC, At-Home COVID-19 Testing, Hank Aaron, Packers Song

Monday on Lake Effect:
We speak with the owner of Minocqua Brewing Company about what led to him founding a Super PAC. We learn how at-home COVID-19 testing will work. We look back at the early career of legendary baseball player, Hank Aaron. We look at what it takes for aging athletes, like Aaron Rodgers, to maintain an elite level of gameplay. Plus, we speak with the musicians behind the updated polka, “I Love My Green Bay Packers.”
Guests:
- Kirk Bangstad, owner of Minocqua Brewing Company
- Traci DeSalvo, acting director of the bureau of communicable diseases at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services
- Jerry Poling, author of “A Summer Up North: Henry Aaron and the Legend of Eau Claire Baseball”
- Dr. Bill Raasch, head of sports medicine at the Medical College of Wisconsin
- Eddy J Lemberger & Jason Fabus, musicians