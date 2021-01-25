Related Program: 
Lake Effect

Monday on Lake Effect: Brewing Company Super PAC, At-Home COVID-19 Testing, Hank Aaron, Packers Song

By Lake Effect 2 hours ago

Monday on Lake Effect

We speak with the owner of Minocqua Brewing Company about what led to him founding a Super PAC. We learn how at-home COVID-19 testing will work. We look back at the early career of legendary baseball player, Hank Aaron. We look at what it takes for aging athletes, like Aaron Rodgers, to maintain an elite level of gameplay. Plus, we speak with the musicians behind the updated polka, “I Love My Green Bay Packers.”

Guests:

  • Kirk Bangstad, owner of Minocqua Brewing Company
  • Traci DeSalvo, acting director of the bureau of communicable diseases at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services
  • Jerry Poling, author of “A Summer Up North: Henry Aaron and the Legend of Eau Claire Baseball”
  • Dr. Bill Raasch, head of sports medicine at the Medical College of Wisconsin
  • Eddy J Lemberger & Jason Fabus, musicians

Related Content

Why A Northern Wisconsin Brewery Owner Started A Super PAC

By & 56 minutes ago
Minocqua Brewing Company / Facebook

In October of 2020, Minocqua Brewing Company owner Kirk Bangstad put up a large Biden-Harris sign outside of his brewery. Doing this in conservative northern Wisconsin quickly led to some pushback.

Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests Are An 'Additional Tool' For Wisconsin's Fight Against COVID-19

By 18 minutes ago
gamjai / stock.adobe.com

Wisconsin residents ages four and up can now get at-home COVID-19 test kits for free through a partnership between the state of Wisconsin and Vault Medical Services.

The kits come with all of the supplies to conduct the saliva test, but you must have internet and a device with a camera as every test has to be conducted with a licensed health care professional over Zoom.

How A Summer In Eau Claire Helped Shape Hank Aaron's Life

By & Mitch Teich 2 hours ago
Jason Miller / Getty Images

Editor’s Note: This story originally ran on June 16, 2009

Hank Aaron died last Friday at the age of 86. “Hammerin’ Hank” was known for breaking Babe Ruth’s long held homerun record and for his advocacy for civil rights. Aaron started his Major League career with the Milwaukee Braves and moved to Atlanta with the team in 1965.

But the baseball legend played for another Wisconsin team, the Eau Claire Bears.

How Aaron Rodgers Has Played At An MVP-Level In 16th Season With Packers

By & 12 minutes ago
Stacy Revere / Getty Images

At 37 years old, Aaron Rodgers has had one of the best seasons of his 16-year career with the Green Bay Packers. His incredible performance has even put him as the favorite to win Most Valuable Player in the NFL this year.

But the toll of playing professional sports, especially one as physical as football, can be grueling on the human body. So how has Rodgers managed to not only survive this long but continue to put up incredible numbers?

Unofficial Packers Anthem 'I Love My Green Bay Packers!' Is Given New Life

By & 1 hour ago
Screenshot / Jason Fabus / YouTube

Eddy Lemberger wrote the song “I Love My Green Bay Packers!” in 1993. The song celebrated the success of the Packers and the fact that the NFL team from the smallest city had fans from all across the country. It went on to become an unofficial anthem for Packer fans everywhere.

Jason Fabus first heard the song during the 1996–1997 season as an eight-year-old diehard Packer fan.