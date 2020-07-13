Monday on Lake Effect: DNC Economic Impact, Equity in Wauwatosa, Milwaukee Art Museum Reopening

Monday on Lake Effect:
We look at how businesses in Milwaukee will be affected by a pared down Democratic National Convention. Then, the chairman of the City of Wauwatosa’s Equity and Inclusion Commission talks about ways they are pushing for change. We learn about the Milwaukee Art Museum’s plan to reopen and how the pandemic has changed their business model. Plus, we look at some research on how cats may be able to spread the Coronavirus.
Guests:
- Val Sibilkov, Hans G. Storr Associate Professor of Finance at the Lubar School of Business at UW-Milwaukee
- Sean Lowe, chairman of the Equity and Inclusion Commission for the City of Wauwatosa
- Brigid Globensky, senior director of education and programs at the Milwaukee Art Museum; Josh Depenbrok, public relations director at the Milwaukee Art Museum
- Peter Halfmann, research associate professor at the UW-Madison