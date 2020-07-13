Monday on Lake Effect: DNC Economic Impact, Equity in Wauwatosa, Milwaukee Art Museum Reopening

There have been reports about humans infecting felines with the coronavirus, such as big cats at the Bronx Zoo. That led researchers at UW-Madison to start looking into cat-to-cat transmission.

Peter Halfmann is one of the lead researchers. He says the study included three pairs of cats.

"We took one cat from the pair and infected it by internasal inoculation, some virus in the eye and then in the mouth. And then we house that cat by itself for 24 hours," he explains.