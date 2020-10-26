Monday on Lake Effect: Foxconn Deal, Running Rebels, How Did You Do That?

Monday on Lake Effect:
We unpack the promises made and broken by Foxconn in Wisconsin, and the $400 million burden it's already created for the state. Then, we hear about the work Running Rebels has been doing for Milwaukee kids for the last four decades. Plus, How Did You Do That? explores how Lori Cross drove innovation inside of big corporations to help medical technology.
Guests:
- Josh Dzieza, investigations editor and feature writer for The Verge
- Dawn & Victor Barnett, directors of Running Rebels
- How Did You Do That?